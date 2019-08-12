Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Shares Declined While H Partners Management Has Lowered Its Position by $79.76 Million; Netflix (NFLX) Holder Birinyi Associates Has Cut Its Holding as Stock Value Declined

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 25.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 4,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 13,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87M, down from 18,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $310.69. About 2.45 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Barr brawl; 08/03/2018 – The Obamas may be producing shows for Netflix soon, says report; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Millennial investors are loading up on Netflix ahead of earnings; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a `Netflix for magazines’ app; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 12/04/2018 – Netflix faces legal action on ‘rigged’ bonuses; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 17/04/2018 – Setapp â€” a monthly subscription to Mac apps â€” has been called the “Netflix of apps.”; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2 percent and 1.5 percent gains in Netflix and Amazon

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 24.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 1.63M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 5.03 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.15 million, down from 6.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $53.21. About 114,480 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 24/04/2018 – Six Flags Great Adventure to Celebrate First-Ever Autism Day on May 3; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 24/04/2018 – Record Start to 2018 at Six Flags; 15/03/2018 LAUNCH: SIX FLAGS $544.8M TLB FOR REPRICE; CALL 2:30PM ET TODAY; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – CO, SAUDI ARABIA’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND THE PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, PLAN TO DEVELOP SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN RIYADH; 08/05/2018 – Six Flags Hosts National Hiring Day; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXCEEDING $600 MLN OF MODIFIED EBITDA IN 2018; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TERMS OF ARRANGEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Accounting Chief Mario Centola Will Be VP of International Operations and Business Development; 04/04/2018 – International Expansion Continues with Six Flags-Branded Park in Saudi Arabia

More notable recent Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AeroCentury Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:ACY – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Liberty Property Trust Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SRC Energy Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hi-Crush Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 6.94% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.88M for 5.76 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 131.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Lc has invested 0.05% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Massachusetts Financial Ser Ma accumulated 1.96M shares. First Citizens Bank & Trust And Trust Com has invested 0.39% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Pittenger & Anderson Inc has 15,128 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru owns 777 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability owns 4,531 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. The New York-based Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). California Employees Retirement Sys invested in 596,002 shares. Ww owns 12.57 million shares. Cidel Asset Mgmt owns 2,020 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Private Wealth Prtn Lc holds 0.08% or 1,350 shares. Fund Mngmt owns 115,709 shares. Moreover, Valmark Advisers has 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Personal Advsrs Corporation owns 119,326 shares. Asset Strategies holds 0.11% or 1,257 shares.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 73.97 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $1.88 million activity. $123,120 worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares were sold by Sweeney Anne M.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74M and $233.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 4,500 shares to 18,044 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 17,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Comcast Stock Has No Catalyst Unless This One Thing Happens – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Netflix’s Upcoming Competitors Are Spending Crazy Amounts on Content – Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Has Netflix Fallen Enough? – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “US STOCKS-Wall St slightly lower after mixed results; Netflix tumbles – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NFLX, EBAY – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.