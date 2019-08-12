Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Shareholder State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Decreased Position by $321,636; Mcdonald Capital Investors Has Cut Its Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Stake by $2.23 Million

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 5,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The hedge fund held 134,985 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.43 million, down from 140,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $7.12 during the last trading session, reaching $297.77. About 328,299 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts to Pass on Savings to Eligible Patients From Participating Comml Health Plans; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greate; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent(R) (dupilumab) Showed Positive Phase 3 Results in Adolescents With Inadequately Controlled Moderate-To-Severe Atopic Dermatitis; 29/03/2018 – Regeneron Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Cut Cholesterol Drug Price in Exchange for Wider Coverage; 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Eylea Receives Approval in China; 03/04/2018 – EMA to Review Cemiplimab as a Potential Treatment for Advanced Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma; 02/05/2018 – A tiny biotech’s plot to frustrate Regeneron and Sanofi runs into a safety problem; 03/04/2018 – EMA to Review DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) as Potential Treatment for lnadequately Controlled Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS NOVN.S FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST REGENERON REGN.O OVER LATTER’S MANUFACTURING OF EYLEA, ZALTRAP — COURT FILING

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 43.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue sold 6,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The institutional investor held 8,416 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415,000, down from 14,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $53.05. About 402,345 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Active Pass Base Up 10% Vs. Year Ago; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Operate Darien Lake in Upstate New York and Wet n’ Wild Parks in Houston and Glendale, Ariz; 26/03/2018 – CREDIT PACT AMENDMENT REDUCES SIX FLAGS’ BORROWING RATE; 24/04/2018 – Three More Six Flags Parks Coming to China; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags and Riverside Partner with Turner to Offer New Attractions; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR 80C; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: Repurchased 1.3M Shrs for $81M; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags: New Partnership Will Bring Branded Experiences to Six Flags Parks Throughout China; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Loss $62.3M; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 6.94% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.86M for 5.74 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 131.00% EPS growth.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 15,309 shares to 56,959 shares, valued at $5.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 42,542 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $54.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings.