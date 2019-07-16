Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Shareholder Lionstone Capital Management Raised Position by $2.33 Million; Finemark National Bank & Trust Has Decreased Its Clorox Co Del (CLX) Holding by $317,440 as Stock Declined

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 230,224 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36 million, up from 182,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.71. About 647,937 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 04/04/2018 – Six Flags: New Park Slated for 2022 Debut Will Be Part of Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia’s New Entertainment Destination; 23/05/2018 – CFO Moves: Six Flags Entertainment, Nissan Motor, Tronc; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Active Pass Base Up 10% Vs. Year Ago; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS PURCHASE PRICE TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS ABOUT $23M; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Six Flags; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – SIX FLAGS & RIVERSIDE PARTNER WITH TURNER TO OFFER NEW ATTRACTI; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Guest Spending Per Capita $46.07, Up 4% Vs. Year Ago

Finemark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 51.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust sold 1,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300,000, down from 3,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $160.11. About 750,952 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 15/05/2018 – Clorox Announces June 13 Webcast of Company Presentation at dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Announces May 8 Webcast of Company Presentation at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 20/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Vanterra and WM’s HPH Specialized Fund I for $700 Million; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180921: The Clorox Company; HPH Specialized International Fund 1, LP; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS CO, ALONGSIDE WM PARTNERS HAS AGREED TO SELL HEALTH & WELLNESS PLATFORM TO CLOROX CO FOR $700 MLN; 30/03/2018 – Brita® And Stephen Curry Seek To Make A Long-Lasting Impact In Schools Nationwide; 30/03/2018 – Clorox CFO Steve Robb Previously Planned to Continue in Advisory Capacity Until June 30, 2018; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Will Pay $700 Million to Acquire Vitamin Maker Nutranext; 27/03/2018 – Green Biologics Partners With Kingsford® Charcoal to Launch New EcoLight™ Natural Charcoal Lighter Fluid

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 7,248 shares to 40,569 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barclays Bk Plc (ATMP) by 34,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,852 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.85 earnings per share, up 11.45% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.66 per share. CLX’s profit will be $235.63 million for 21.64 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.47% EPS growth.

