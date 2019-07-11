Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Shareholder Lionstone Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $2.33 Million; As Fastenal Co (FAST) Stock Value Rose, Holder Barbara Oil Company Lowered by $576,000 Its Holding

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 230,224 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36M, up from 182,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 684,986 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 23/03/2018 – Now Go Backward on BATMAN™: The Ride at Six Flags St. Louis; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – CO, SAUDI ARABIA’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND THE PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, PLAN TO DEVELOP SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN RIYADH; 24/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Six Flags after earnings; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge (Correct); 04/04/2018 – Six Flags Plans to Open Theme Park in Saudi Arabia; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Loss $62.3M; 04/04/2018 – International Expansion Continues with Six Flags-Branded Park in Saudi Arabia; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags Great Adventure to Celebrate First-Ever Autism Day on May 3; 03/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: Repurchased 1.3M Shrs for $81M

Barbara Oil Company decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 52.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barbara Oil Company sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $514,000, down from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barbara Oil Company who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $30.36. About 16.64 million shares traded or 264.41% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $3.57 million activity. 10,000 shares were sold by Lisowski Sheryl Ann, worth $624,999 on Thursday, February 14. 5,000 shares valued at $302,550 were sold by LUNDQUIST NICHOLAS J on Thursday, January 31. DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN sold $150,000 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Tuesday, January 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.