Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Shareholder Investment House Decreased Its Stake; Gendell Jeffrey L Position in Suncoke Energy (SXC) Has Raised as Market Valuation Declined

Investment House Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc sold 10,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The institutional investor held 111,292 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, down from 121,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 806,317 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Taylor Brooks Will Become Accounting Chief; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – FIRST PHASE OF MULTI-MLN DOLLAR ENTERTAINMENT COMPLEX IN CHINA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2021; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Active Pass Base Up 10% Vs. Year Ago; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Three More Six Flags Parks Coming to China; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Get Rights to Five Parks Previously Operated by Premier Parks LL; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge (Correct); 03/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (SXC) by 18.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L bought 170,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.55% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40 million, up from 936,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Suncoke Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $569.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.24. About 589,832 shares traded. SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) has declined 34.00% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SXC News: 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE PROJECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $61 MLN; 06/03/2018 SunCoke Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP SXCP.N – REAFFIRM FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA ATTRIBUTABLE TO SXCP GUIDANCE OF $215 MLN TO $225 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT (BASIC AND DILUTED) $0.26; 09/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – SunCoke Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 6-7; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY REVENUE $214.8 MLN VS $195.6 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Partners Exits Position in SunCoke Energy; 26/04/2018 – Suncoke Energy Partners, L.P. Declares Distribution Of $0.40 Per Unit; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q EPS 26c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold SXC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 59.82 million shares or 3.96% more from 57.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% of its portfolio in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) for 72,473 shares. Corecommodity Management Ltd Liability Com owns 0.08% invested in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) for 17,185 shares. Systematic Fincl Management Limited Partnership invested in 119,880 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 0% invested in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) for 81,571 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 960 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 401,883 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based Van Eck Corp has invested 0% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Ameritas Investment Prns holds 0% of its portfolio in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) for 5,034 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has 0.01% invested in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Glenmede Trust Company Na reported 2,675 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp holds 0.02% or 26,134 shares. Moreover, Us Retail Bank De has 0% invested in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Element Capital Mngmt holds 29,875 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zacks Inv Management has invested 0.01% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 6,456 shares.

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 11,421 shares to 73,735 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 57,993 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 801,739 shares, and cut its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX).

