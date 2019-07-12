Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Shareholder H Partners Management Trimmed Stake by $79.76 Million as Share Price Declined; Garrison Financial Has Decreased Its Position in Raven Industries (RAVN) by $302,898

Garrison Financial Corp decreased its stake in Raven Industries Inc. (RAVN) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp sold 7,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,777 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, down from 83,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Raven Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 110,807 shares traded. Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) has declined 9.54% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RAVN News: 06/03/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 4Q REV. $95.8M, EST. $93.3M; 01/05/2018 – Raven Industries Renames Subsidiary; 06/03/2018 – Raven Industries 4Q EPS 23c; 17/05/2018 – Raven Industries 1Q EPS 61c; 06/03/2018 Raven Establishes Latin America Headquarters in Brazil; 08/03/2018 – Raven Industries Board Announces Cash Dividend of 13 Cents Payable on April 27, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Raven Industries Board Announces Cash Dividend of 13 Cents Payable on July 27, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Raven Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – Raven Industries and Farmers Edge Establish Agreement to Develop and Deliver Advanced Agronomic Tools; 06/03/2018 – Raven Industries Targets 10 % Annualized Earnings Growth Over Long-term

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 24.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 1.63 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.03 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.15 million, down from 6.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 684,986 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 31/05/2018 – DC Super-Villain HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity Now Open at Six Flags New England; 29/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces 11th Park Coming to China; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA’S PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND PACT W/ SIX FLAGS; 03/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TERMS OF ARRANGEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Rev $129M; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: Repurchased 1.3M Shrs for $81M

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.88 per share. SIX’s profit will be $84.03M for 13.68 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -220.73% EPS growth.

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Int’l Equity (SCHF) by 20,829 shares to 57,905 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6,527 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,667 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Emrg Mkt Eq (SCHE).

