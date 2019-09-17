Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Shareholder H Partners Management Trimmed Holding by $5.64 Million; As Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Shares Rose, Holder Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Decreased Stake by $379,408

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 2,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 234,295 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.29 million, down from 236,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $194.16. About 1.24 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 19/04/2018 – Bankers Confident in the Integrity of Data Driving Business Decisions; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Helps Air France KLM Martinair Cargo Roll Out Enhanced Air Cargo Solution; 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 26/04/2018 – Accenture Helps Celsia Launch SAP S/4 HANA® to Support Business Functions and Improve Utility Plant Operations; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Net $863.7M; 25/04/2018 – Data Veracity is Critical for Insurers to Make Better Business Decisions, According to Accenture Report; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – QTRLY NEW BOOKINGS $10.3 BLN VS. $9.2 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 13/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES VUKANI MNGXATI COUNTRY MD FOR SOUTH AFRICA

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 4.91M shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $244.10M, down from 5.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $54.75. About 1.53 million shares traded or 31.58% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q REV. $129.0M, EST. $118.9M; 03/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR 80C; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – CO, SAUDI ARABIA’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND THE PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, PLAN TO DEVELOP SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN RIYADH; 04/04/2018 – International Expansion Continues with Six Flags-Branded Park in Saudi Arabia; 24/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Six Flags after earnings; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags Great Adventure to Celebrate First-Ever Autism Day on May 3; 06/04/2018 – Public Investment Fund Announces Agreement with Six Flags

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 6.48% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.04 million for 5.95 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 144.68% EPS growth.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.39 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.