Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Shareholder H Partners Management Lowered Its Stake by $5.64 Million as Share Price Declined; Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) Shareholder Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has Boosted Stake

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 4.91M shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $244.10 million, down from 5.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $52.25. About 1.45 million shares traded or 24.23% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS 3 MORE SIX FLAGS PARKS TO OPEN IN CHINA; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C; 29/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces 11th Park Coming to China; 04/04/2018 – Six Flags Plans to Open Theme Park in Saudi Arabia; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Loss $62.3M; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – CO, SAUDI ARABIA’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND THE PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, PLAN TO DEVELOP SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN RIYADH; 28/05/2018 – Six Flags Over Georgia Debuts Twisted Cyclone Roller Coaster; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – ANNOUNCED CONTINUED GROWTH IN CHINA MARKET WITH PLANNED ADDITION OF THREE NEW BRANDED PARKS; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Attendance Up 27%

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased its stake in Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp bought 228,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 1.45M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.48 million, up from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Ctrip.Com International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.08. About 5.11M shares traded or 36.04% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB1.81 (US$0.29); 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ. EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. $1.00; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 24C, EST. 17C; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q REV. $987.5M, EST. $1B; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL – CTRIP GROUP SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BAHN (GERMAN RAILWAYS) TO ENABLE SALES OF GERMAN RAIL TICKETS ON ITS PLATFORMS; 14/03/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip and Boom Supersonic to Bring Supersonic Travel to China; 15/03/2018 – HONG KONG — Quarterly profit for China’s leading online travel company Ctrip.com International dropped from last year as Beijing’s restriction on bundling products weighed on sales amid increasing competition in the domestic market; 30/03/2018 – Ctrip Leads Travel Agency Brands in BrandZ’s 2018 Top 100 Most Valuable Chinese Brands

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 6.48% or $0.14 from last year's $2.16 per share. SIX's profit will be $194.04 million for 5.68 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 144.68% EPS growth.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01B and $9.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fast Retailing Co (FRCOY) by 32,281 shares to 76,857 shares, valued at $4.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 187,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 732,871 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

