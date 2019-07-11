Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Shareholder H Partners Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $79.76 Million; Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Lifted Its Abbvie (ABBV) Stake by $3.04 Million

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 12.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky bought 38,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 343,310 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.67M, up from 305,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $71.02. About 10.45M shares traded or 21.44% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Rises on Hepatitis C Beat, Alexion on Study: Health Wrap; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q EPS $1.74; 10/04/2018 – Frazier adds $780M fund for its ‘growth buyout’ team; FDA pushes back its deadline on AbbVie’s elagolix; Promethera buys NASH drug; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca: Phase 3 Mystic Trial Delayed for Imfinzi Antibody; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 22/04/2018 – DJ AbbVie Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABBV); 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BLA TO FDA FOR RISANKIZUMAB

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 24.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 1.63M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.03M shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.15M, down from 6.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $53.94. About 443,110 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/05/2018 – World’s Largest Loop Coaster Opens at Six Flags Great America; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – ANNOUNCED CONTINUED GROWTH IN CHINA MARKET WITH PLANNED ADDITION OF THREE NEW BRANDED PARKS; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR 80C; 06/04/2018 – Public Investment Fund Announces Agreement with Six Flags; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Operate Darien Lake in Upstate New York and Wet n’ Wild Parks in Houston and Glendale, Ariz; 02/04/2018 – TMZ: Blac Chyna’s Six Flags Stroller Fight Erupted After Being Called a ‘Hood Rat’; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Six Flags; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH SIX FLAGS TO OPEN FIRST SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXCEEDING $600 MLN OF MODIFIED EBITDA IN 2018

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 12,700 shares to 129,598 shares, valued at $17.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 219,924 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,694 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny holds 0.06% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 5,300 shares. Alta Cap Management Limited Co reported 4,752 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 6,050 were reported by Bessemer Secs Ltd Com. Gibraltar Cap owns 32,393 shares or 2.62% of their US portfolio. Badgley Phelps Bell reported 0.09% stake. Mcdaniel Terry holds 0.27% or 19,695 shares. 2.72M were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement. Cranbrook Wealth Limited Liability Com invested 0.08% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 0.02% or 18,615 shares. Nippon Life Ins Company has 0.45% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 255,400 shares. Security Bancorp Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 14,090 shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. Ipswich Management Inc holds 36,685 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0.28% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 764,747 shares. Bankshares Of America De invested in 0.19% or 14.91 million shares. Fort LP holds 2,507 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26.

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.88 per share. SIX’s profit will be $84.02 million for 13.62 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.82 actual EPS reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -220.73% EPS growth.

