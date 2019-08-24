Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Shareholder H Partners Management Has Cut Its Holding by $79.76 Million; As Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Market Valuation Rose, Managed Asset Portfolios Decreased Stake

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 56,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 313,953 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09 million, down from 370,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $30.62. About 2.04M shares traded or 13.53% up from the average. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 11/05/2018 – Hap Trading Buys New 3.5% Position in SeaWorld; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Likely to Face SEC Claims Over Misleading Investors; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1% Position in SeaWorld; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 73c; 26/03/2018 SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, 8-K 2018-03-26; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Attendance Increased 14.9%; 29/03/2018 – Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 76C

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 24.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 1.63 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 5.03 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.15M, down from 6.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $57.88. About 932,233 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 04/04/2018 – International Expansion Continues with Six Flags-Branded Park in Saudi Arabia; 06/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA’S PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND PACT W/ SIX FLAGS; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: Repurchased 1.3M Shrs for $81M; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS THE SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2022; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – ANNOUNCED CONTINUED GROWTH IN CHINA MARKET WITH PLANNED ADDITION OF THREE NEW BRANDED PARKS; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 31/05/2018 – DC Super-Villain HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity Now Open at Six Flags New England; 23/03/2018 – Now Go Backward on BATMAN™: The Ride at Six Flags St. Louis; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Get Rights to Five Parks Previously Operated by Premier Parks LL; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate

More notable recent Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “NL REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2019 RESULTS NYSE:NL – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Experts: Keep The Yield Curve Inversion In Perspective – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AAC Holdings, Inc. Receives NYSE Continued Listing Standard Notice – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “J.C. Penney faces NYSE delisting – CNBC” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 6.94% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.88 million for 6.26 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 131.00% EPS growth.

