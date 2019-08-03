Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Shareholder H Partners Management Cut Its Holding by $79.76 Million; Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Holder Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Lowered Its Holding as Stock Value Rose

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 19.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold 2,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 10,286 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, down from 12,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $182.2. About 1.16 million shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 24.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 1.63 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 5.03 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.15 million, down from 6.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $52.39. About 783,780 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – ANNOUNCED CONTINUED GROWTH IN CHINA MARKET WITH PLANNED ADDITION OF THREE NEW BRANDED PARKS; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Rev $129M; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Guest Spending Per Capita $46.07, Up 4% Vs. Year Ago; 26/03/2018 – CREDIT PACT AMENDMENT REDUCES SIX FLAGS’ BORROWING RATE; 24/04/2018 – Three More Six Flags Parks Coming to China; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: Repurchased 1.3M Shrs for $81M; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 25/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: 5 things to know about Six Flags’ new Hangover thrill ride; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags and Riverside Partner with Turner to Offer New Attractions; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge (Correct)

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94 million for 91.10 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,196 shares to 107,426 shares, valued at $26.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 6,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 373,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Plc has invested 0.08% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 359,161 shares. Barr E S invested in 2.1% or 122,428 shares. Schroder Management Gru reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc reported 4,068 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Fundsmith Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 6.63M shares. Decatur Capital Mgmt accumulated 1.37% or 42,687 shares. Gulf Int National Bank & Trust (Uk) has invested 0.16% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Carroll Financial has 735 shares. Alley Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 21,708 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank invested in 0.13% or 734,796 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 13,010 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability accumulated 4 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.08% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $115.33 million activity. 46,233 shares valued at $7.04 million were sold by Polcer Gregory on Tuesday, February 5. $4.36 million worth of stock was sold by Hertzmark Hudis Jane on Wednesday, February 6. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $5.84 million worth of stock or 38,080 shares. $3.24 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by Demsey John on Wednesday, February 6. O’HARE MICHAEL sold $4.12 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Wednesday, February 6. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $66.44 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Monday, February 25.