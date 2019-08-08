Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Shareholder H Partners Management Cut Holding by $79.76 Million; Redmile Group Stake in Heska (HSKA) Raised by $2.41 Million

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Heska Corp (HSKA) by 14.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 28,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.21% . The hedge fund held 226,013 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.24M, up from 197,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Heska Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $561.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.99% or $6.29 during the last trading session, reaching $72.4. About 115,426 shares traded or 38.01% up from the average. Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) has declined 17.88% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.88% the S&P500. Some Historical HSKA News: 10/04/2018 – Heska Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 21/05/2018 – Heska Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Heska Short-Interest Ratio Rises 88% to 17 Days; 09/05/2018 – Heska Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for May. 16; 22/05/2018 – Heska Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Heska Confirms Details for Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 3, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Heska 1Q EPS 28c; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 2.7% Position in Heska; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 3% Position in Heska; 27/04/2018 – Heska Names Jason Aroesty Executive VP, International Diagnostics

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 24.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 1.63 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 5.03 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.15M, down from 6.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $52.61. About 1.51M shares traded or 39.05% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 23/03/2018 – Now Go Backward on BATMAN™: The Ride at Six Flags St. Louis; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C; 22/03/2018 – SIX FLAGS & RIVERSIDE PARTNER WITH TURNER TO OFFER NEW ATTRACTI; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 04/04/2018 – Six Flags: New Park Slated for 2022 Debut Will Be Part of Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia’s New Entertainment Destination; 08/05/2018 – Six Flags Hosts National Hiring Day; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags Great Adventure to Celebrate First-Ever Autism Day on May 3; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q REV. $129.0M, EST. $118.9M; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Get Rights to Five Parks Previously Operated by Premier Parks LL

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 6.94% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $198.95 million for 5.69 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 131.00% EPS growth.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 216,697 shares to 10.36M shares, valued at $182.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Si Bone Inc by 102,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 538,730 shares, and cut its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Investors sentiment is 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 16 investors sold HSKA shares while 30 reduced holdings. only 16 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 6.55 million shares or 1.25% more from 6.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 4,638 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 10,436 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 195 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Management Incorporated has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA). Neuberger Berman Gru Lc accumulated 561,167 shares. 1,425 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has invested 0.04% in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA). Bessemer Grp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) for 18,800 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA). Parkside Natl Bank & Tru accumulated 43 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA). Paloma Prns Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA). Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 0% or 46 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 0% or 1,646 shares. 2,308 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $659,152 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $73,790 was made by Humphrey Scott on Thursday, May 30.