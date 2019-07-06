Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Shareholder Gilman Hill Asset Management Upped Its Stake; Markel (MKL) Market Valuation Rose While Sather Financial Group Boosted Its Stake

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 11.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 8,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 82,305 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, up from 74,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.18. About 689,143 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Also to Operate Frontier City and White Water Bay in Oklahoma; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C; 23/05/2018 – CFO Moves: Six Flags Entertainment, Nissan Motor, Tronc; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Accounting Chief Mario Centola Will Be VP of International Operations and Business Development; 24/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Six Flags after earnings; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS 3 MORE SIX FLAGS PARKS TO OPEN IN CHINA; 28/05/2018 – Six Flags Over Georgia Debuts Twisted Cyclone Roller Coaster; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Loss $62.3M

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc bought 2,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,910 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.84M, up from 15,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $8.22 during the last trading session, reaching $1116.4. About 15,944 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 7.47% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.90% the S&P500.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11 million and $284.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 60,592 shares to 3,750 shares, valued at $239,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 10,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,990 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65 million and $493.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 15,644 shares to 32,865 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 22,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,055 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

