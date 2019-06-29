Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Share Value Declined While Bokf Has Trimmed Stake; Excalibur Management Has Lifted Its Verizon (VZ) Stake by $300,015

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $57.13. About 14.60 million shares traded or 8.61% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – QTRLY GROSS REV FOR OATH, EX. IMPACT OF REV RECOGNITION STANDARD, DECREASED SEQUENTIALLY ABOUT 13 PCT TO $1.9 BLN; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Business – 03/08/2018 01:15 PM

Bokf decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 84.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf sold 44,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,010 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $395,000, down from 52,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $49.68. About 2.32M shares traded or 105.32% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Rev $129M; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Get Rights to Five Parks Previously Operated by Premier Parks LL; 31/05/2018 – DC Super-Villain HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity Now Open at Six Flags New England; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Accounting Chief Mario Centola Will Be VP of International Operations and Business Development; 22/05/2018 – World’s Largest Loop Coaster Opens at Six Flags Great America; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Taylor Brooks Will Become Accounting Chief; 06/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA’S PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND PACT W/ SIX FLAGS; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – FIRST PHASE OF MULTI-MLN DOLLAR ENTERTAINMENT COMPLEX IN CHINA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2021

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “New Hurdle Emerges for T-Mobile-Sprint Deal – The Motley Fool” on May 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon to speak at Wells Fargo conference June 20 – GlobeNewswire” published on June 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Stocks to Buy That Could Be Takeover Targets – Investorplace.com” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Back To A Troubling 4% Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why the AT&T Super-High Dividend Yield Still Seems Safe – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Co (NYSE:CSL) by 7,003 shares to 79,357 shares, valued at $9.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Services Group invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Schroder Group Incorporated holds 0.31% or 3.26 million shares in its portfolio. Valmark Advisers has invested 0.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Marco Mngmt Limited Com owns 151,561 shares. Wendell David Associate reported 65,105 shares. Utd Asset Strategies holds 98,298 shares. Moreover, Vaughan Nelson Invest Management Lp has 0.02% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 25,750 shares. Maryland Capital Mgmt accumulated 187,985 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 198,861 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Goodwin Daniel L reported 0.94% stake. American Invest Svcs accumulated 457,532 shares. Saybrook Capital Nc holds 122,642 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 97,944 shares. Intrust Bank Na owns 49,411 shares. Fenimore Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 4,402 shares.

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.88 per share. SIX’s profit will be $83.42M for 12.55 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.82 actual EPS reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -220.73% EPS growth.

Bokf, which manages about $4.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cable One Inc by 596 shares to 1,949 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 10,666 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

More notable recent Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “PBF Energy Inc.’s (NYSE:PBF) 5.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Portfolio Performs As Expected – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stifel Upgrades Schlumberger, Finds 6 Reasons To Turn Bullish – Benzinga” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “HalcÃ³n Resources Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice from NYSE – GlobeNewswire” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS Receives NYSE Non-Compliance Notification Due to Minimum Average Share Price Requirement – Business Wire” with publication date: June 28, 2019.