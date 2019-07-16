Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Share Price Declined While Investment House Trimmed Its Holding by $499,800; Pepsico (PEP) Holder Santa Barbara Asset Management Has Lowered Holding by $1.53 Million as Stock Price Rose

Investment House Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc sold 10,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 111,292 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, down from 121,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $54.08. About 380,924 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Taylor Brooks Will Become Accounting Chief; 15/03/2018 LAUNCH: SIX FLAGS $544.8M TLB FOR REPRICE; CALL 2:30PM ET TODAY; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS PURCHASE PRICE TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS ABOUT $23M; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags and Riverside Partner with Turner to Offer New Attractions; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Rev $129M; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS TO DEVELOP THEME PARK IN RIYADH IN VENTURE WITH PIF; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Get Rights to Five Parks Previously Operated by Premier Parks LL; 25/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: 5 things to know about Six Flags’ new Hangover thrill ride; 23/03/2018 – Now Go Backward on BATMAN™: The Ride at Six Flags St. Louis; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 0.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 12,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.44M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.09 million, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $133.75. About 2.37M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 396 are held by Wealthcare Cap Mngmt Ltd. 769 are owned by Hilton Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Benjamin F Edwards Inc invested 0.32% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Callahan Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.07% or 90,598 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 640 shares. South Dakota Council invested in 0.54% or 208,363 shares. Bowen Hanes Incorporated invested 0.29% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). First National Bank And Tru Of Newtown invested in 61,285 shares. Finemark Comml Bank Tru has invested 0.76% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Dodge Cox reported 5,545 shares. Bancshares Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd reported 121,434 shares. Goldman Sachs invested in 7.12 million shares. Summit Financial Strategies holds 0.17% or 2,719 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Mgmt Or reported 54,665 shares. Brookmont Management holds 1.9% or 25,210 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo’s Top Line Sparkles in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “FinancialBuzz.com: ‘Market Recap’ Week Ending July 12th, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Previewing the Q2 Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/09/2019: ETSY,PEP,BJ – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47B and $6.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 4,817 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $207.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 176,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 928,841 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61M and $925.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 43,754 shares to 52,934 shares, valued at $5.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB).

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.88 per share. SIX’s profit will be $83.42M for 13.66 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.82 actual EPS reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -220.73% EPS growth.