Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Share Price Declined While H Partners Management Trimmed Stake by $5.64 Million; Ballentine Partners Has Lifted International Business Machs (IBM) Position by $414,836

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 27.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 3,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 14,124 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.95 million, up from 11,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $143.67. About 2.06M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 30/03/2018 – Clear Technologies Wins IBM Global Financing Excellence Award at Think 2018; 16/04/2018 – Artificial Intelligence to Thrive in Logistics According to DHL and IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM – QTRLY OPERATING (NON-GAAP) EPS OF $2.45, UP 4 PERCENT; 14/05/2018 – IBM Executives Press U.S. Lawmakers Not to Adopt EU Privacy Law; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Include $800 Million Discrete Tax Benefit; 20/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE EXITED IBM, GHC IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Cutting ‘old heads’ at IBM; 11/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Company Announces IBM General Manager as its CEO; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 4.91 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $244.10M, down from 5.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 1.62M shares traded or 40.22% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Operate Darien Lake in Upstate New York and Wet n’ Wild Parks in Houston and Glendale, Ariz; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH SIX FLAGS TO OPEN FIRST SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS PURCHASE PRICE TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS ABOUT $23M; 29/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces 11th Park Coming to China; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 04/04/2018 – International Expansion Continues with Six Flags-Branded Park in Saudi Arabia; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TERMS OF ARRANGEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate

More notable recent Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CBL Properties Responds to NYSE Continued Listing Standard Notice – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Completes the Previously Announced Sale of Six Non-Core Hotels – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Six Flags Entertainment’s (NYSE:SIX) 34% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholders Are Loving Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.’s (NYSE:FBHS) 1.7% Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 6.48% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.03M for 6.04 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 144.68% EPS growth.

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78B and $2.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 25,152 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $44.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 5,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,453 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).