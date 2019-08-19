Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Position Increased by Lionstone Capital Management Llc; Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Price Declined While Wespac Advisors Lifted by $2.67 Million Its Holding

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 230,224 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36 million, up from 182,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $57.16. About 352,291 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 15/03/2018 LAUNCH: SIX FLAGS $544.8M TLB FOR REPRICE; CALL 2:30PM ET TODAY; 06/04/2018 – Public Investment Fund Announces Agreement with Six Flags; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags: New Partnership Will Bring Branded Experiences to Six Flags Parks Throughout China; 24/04/2018 – New Six Flags Parks to be Located in Nanjing, China; 22/04/2018 – DJ Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIX); 29/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces 11th Park Coming to China; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C; 31/05/2018 – DC Super-Villain HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity Now Open at Six Flags New England; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Taylor Brooks Will Become Accounting Chief; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 621% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 45,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 52,532 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, up from 7,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $56.71. About 4.87 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE; 31/05/2018 – Duo Security Enhances Zero-Trust Security Platform With Analytics-Based Threat Detection; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands; 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: NYC wants to turn streetlights into high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard C Young accumulated 237,924 shares. S&T Bankshares Pa has invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Amer Assets Invest Ltd reported 140,000 shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. Zwj Inv Counsel accumulated 466,625 shares. Blackrock has 311.72M shares. Osborne Ltd Llc has 0.13% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Naples Glob Advisors Limited Co stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Beese Fulmer Invest has invested 0.93% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated holds 19,994 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn invested in 29.28 million shares or 0.52% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 161,924 shares. Bontempo Ohly Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 2.24% or 52,409 shares. High Pointe Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.71% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Aspiriant Limited Liability Co holds 27,558 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio.

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49M and $144.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 18,826 shares to 3,240 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

