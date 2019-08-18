Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Market Value Declined While Eqis Capital Management Lowered Its Holding; Parnassus Investments Increases Holding in Sei Investments Co. (SEIC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 77.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 24,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The institutional investor held 7,070 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 31,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $56.17. About 748,134 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS THE SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2022; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge; 26/03/2018 – CREDIT PACT AMENDMENT REDUCES SIX FLAGS’ BORROWING RATE; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS TO DEVELOP THEME PARK IN RIYADH IN VENTURE WITH PIF; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS 3 MORE SIX FLAGS PARKS TO OPEN IN CHINA; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TERMS OF ARRANGEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Get Rights to Five Parks Previously Operated by Premier Parks LL; 24/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Six Flags after earnings; 28/05/2018 – Six Flags Over Georgia Debuts Twisted Cyclone Roller Coaster

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Sei Investments Co. (SEIC) by 25.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 322,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 1.59 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.10 million, up from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Sei Investments Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $56.56. About 179,411 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ SEI Investments Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEIC); 18/04/2018 – SEI to Announce First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 Billion in New OCIO Assets in Six Months; 11/04/2018 – SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS CO – QTRLY REVENUES $405.6 MLN, UP 13%

More notable recent SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SEI’s Advisors’ Inner Circle Fund Expands its Platform to Service Exchange Traded Funds – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Reasons That Make Franklin (BEN) Stock Investment Worthy – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SEI Investments Company: A Stock To Watch – Seeking Alpha” on October 15, 2015. More interesting news about SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Reasons to Invest in SEI Investments (SEIC) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SEI Investments (SEIC) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 6.94% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.85 million for 6.08 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 131.00% EPS growth.

