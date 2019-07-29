Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Holding Held by Lionstone Capital Management Llc; Cardinal Health (CAH) Shares Declined While Global Endowment Management LP Has Boosted by $3.48 Million Its Position

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 677.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 72,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 83,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01M, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $45.83. About 1.50 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 16.28% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 TAX RATE OF 32%-34%; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cuts FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cardinal Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAH); 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 10 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject TRC’s ‘mini-tender’ Offer — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Lowers Outook on Weak Performance — Earnings Review; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: THIRD QUARTER EPS MISS DRIVEN BY 37.5% TAX RATE

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 230,224 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36 million, up from 182,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $52.71. About 1.17M shares traded or 6.11% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 24/04/2018 – Record Start to 2018 at Six Flags; 22/05/2018 – World’s Largest Loop Coaster Opens at Six Flags Great America; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – CO, SAUDI ARABIA’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND THE PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, PLAN TO DEVELOP SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN RIYADH; 06/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA’S PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND PACT W/ SIX FLAGS; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS THE SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2022; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR 80C; 24/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Six Flags after earnings; 31/05/2018 – DC Super-Villain HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity Now Open at Six Flags New England; 04/04/2018 – Six Flags: New Park Slated for 2022 Debut Will Be Part of Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia’s New Entertainment Destination

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46 billion and $707.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (NYSE:SHO) by 25,200 shares to 59,400 shares, valued at $855,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Site Centers Corp by 29,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,000 shares, and cut its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Ser Inc has invested 0.02% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Dnb Asset As stated it has 63,293 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 501,097 shares. Hussman Strategic Inc holds 0.01% or 1,100 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 206,941 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.03% or 150,000 shares in its portfolio. 1,250 are owned by Paradigm Asset Management Limited Liability Corp. Quantum Cap Mgmt, California-based fund reported 18,929 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 13,321 shares. Spectrum Management has invested 0% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Capstone Inv Ltd Llc invested in 6,647 shares. Cibc World stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Millennium Management Lc holds 9,438 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 894,602 shares.

