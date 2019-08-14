Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Holder Lionstone Capital Management Has Upped Position; Aperio Group Trimmed Stake in Bank Hawaii (BOH) by $726,258

Aperio Group Llc decreased its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp (BOH) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc sold 9,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 74,862 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90M, down from 84,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Bank Hawaii Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $81.63. About 12,239 shares traded. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has risen 5.66% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net $54M; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds Bank of Hawaii; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q EPS $1.28; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 52C, EST. 52C

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 230,224 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36 million, up from 182,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $53.54. About 34,533 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 24/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Six Flags after earnings; 23/03/2018 – Now Go Backward on BATMAN™: The Ride at Six Flags St. Louis; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS 3 MORE SIX FLAGS PARKS TO OPEN IN CHINA; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Adds Five More Parks to US Portfolio; 22/03/2018 – SIX FLAGS & RIVERSIDE PARTNER WITH TURNER TO OFFER NEW ATTRACTI; 08/05/2018 – Six Flags Hosts National Hiring Day; 04/04/2018 – Six Flags Plans to Open Theme Park in Saudi Arabia; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Six Flags; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: Repurchased 1.3M Shrs for $81M; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Operate Darien Lake in Upstate New York and Wet n’ Wild Parks in Houston and Glendale, Ariz

More notable recent Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “J.C. Penney, Pier 1 Imports both at risk of delisting from NYSE – Louisville Business First” on August 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Con Edison Reports 2019 Second Quarter Earnings NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hi-Crush Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “GNC Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Goldfield Announces 2019 Second-Quarter Earnings NYSE:GV – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.39 EPS, up 2.21% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BOH’s profit will be $56.47 million for 14.68 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Bank of Hawaii Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 12 investors sold BOH shares while 89 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 29.55 million shares or 5.10% less from 31.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T National Bank & Trust holds 4,255 shares. Stifel Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,765 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 141,483 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 108 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers holds 111,293 shares. Raymond James And Associate owns 0% invested in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 15,205 shares. Etrade Ltd invested in 5,564 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Burney reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). First Hawaiian State Bank reported 146,336 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 170 shares. Missouri-based Parkside Commercial Bank And Trust has invested 0% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Citigroup holds 0% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) or 14,816 shares. Ckw Fincl Gp holds 0.08% or 5,505 shares in its portfolio. 16,709 were accumulated by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund.

More notable recent Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Net income up nearly 19% for Bank of Hawaii in 2018 – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” on January 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Bank of Hawaii Corp (BOH) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on April 22, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Tori Richard CEO named to new seat on Bank of Hawaii board – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bank of Hawaii Corp (BOH) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.