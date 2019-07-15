Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Holder Lionstone Capital Management Has Raised Position by $2.33 Million; Redwood Investments Decreased Stake in Generac Hldgs (GNRC) as Stock Value Rose

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 230,224 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36M, up from 182,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $54.23. About 354,865 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 24/04/2018 – Three More Six Flags Parks Coming to China; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH SIX FLAGS TO OPEN FIRST SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Rev $129M; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS PURCHASE PRICE TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS ABOUT $23M; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Active Pass Base Up 10% Vs. Year Ago; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Loss $62.3M; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS 3 MORE SIX FLAGS PARKS TO OPEN IN CHINA; 31/05/2018 – DC Super-Villain HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity Now Open at Six Flags New England; 02/04/2018 – TMZ: Blac Chyna’s Six Flags Stroller Fight Erupted After Being Called a ‘Hood Rat’

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 29,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 362,597 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.58M, down from 392,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Generac Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $71.33. About 234,811 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 16.45% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EBITDA $70.2M; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 07/03/2018 Back-to-Back Nor’easters Prove Power Outage Preparedness Tops Homeowners’ Priorities

Analysts await Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 2.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GNRC’s profit will be $67.29M for 16.51 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Generac Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.68% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold GNRC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.33 million shares or 1.69% less from 57.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Associate Oh holds 0.02% or 5,920 shares. Cibc Markets Inc reported 18,124 shares. Captrust Financial accumulated 224 shares or 0% of the stock. 11,407 were reported by Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability. Bluestein R H & Communication owns 6,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. King Luther Cap Mgmt invested in 840,961 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 1.65 million shares. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Corp has 586,823 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Ameriprise stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Fil holds 548,000 shares. Foundry Prtn Ltd Com owns 242,876 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd stated it has 5,355 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Partnership owns 12,606 shares. Cap Rech Global Invsts accumulated 200,900 shares.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78M and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mimecast Ltd by 37,675 shares to 229,801 shares, valued at $10.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petiq Inc by 72,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 451,152 shares, and has risen its stake in Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC).

