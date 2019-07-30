Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Holder H Partners Management Lowered Its Position by $79.76 Million as Valuation Declined; Financial Architects Holding in United Rentals (URI) Has Raised as Market Valuation Declined

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 31455.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 2,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,840 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324,000, up from 9 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $128.99. About 1.15M shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 24.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 1.63M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.03 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.15M, down from 6.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $52.67. About 1.33 million shares traded or 21.49% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 29/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces 11th Park Coming to China; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Also to Operate Frontier City and White Water Bay in Oklahoma; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – FIRST PHASE OF MULTI-MLN DOLLAR ENTERTAINMENT COMPLEX IN CHINA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2021; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags: New Partnership Will Bring Branded Experiences to Six Flags Parks Throughout China; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Get Rights to Five Parks Previously Operated by Premier Parks LL; 04/04/2018 – International Expansion Continues with Six Flags-Branded Park in Saudi Arabia; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Operate Darien Lake in Upstate New York and Wet n’ Wild Parks in Houston and Glendale, Ariz; 24/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Six Flags after earnings; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Rev $129M; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Lc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 341,539 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 28 shares. Trexquant Investment LP has invested 0.1% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Gulf Intl Retail Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 19,089 shares. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Limited Company has invested 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Zweig reported 105,073 shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. Altfest L J & has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Gamble Jones Inv Counsel, a California-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Capstone Invest Advisors Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Lpl Financial Limited Company has invested 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Limited Com invested in 0.02% or 250 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited has 631,675 shares. South Dakota Inv Council reported 10,400 shares stake. Logan Capital has invested 0.34% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Yhb Advsrs has invested 0.52% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (Call) by 43,083 shares to 400 shares, valued at $14,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (Call) (NYSE:ABBV) by 23,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (Call) (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Rentals +5% after earnings beat, reaffirmed outlook – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Disney, Netflix And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For July 25 – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Impressed By United Rentals, Inc.’s (NYSE:URI) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “United Rentals Falls After Cutting Guidance – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About United Rentals, Inc. (URI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.