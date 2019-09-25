Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Holder H Partners Management Has Lowered Stake by $5.64 Million as Stock Price Declined; Berkshire Hathaway Has Lifted Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 4.91 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $244.10M, down from 5.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $51.43. About 684,411 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS TO DEVELOP THEME PARK IN RIYADH IN VENTURE WITH PIF; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS THE SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2022; 22/03/2018 – SIX FLAGS & RIVERSIDE PARTNER WITH TURNER TO OFFER NEW ATTRACTI; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Adds Five More Parks to US Portfolio; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge (Correct); 04/04/2018 – Six Flags: New Park Slated for 2022 Debut Will Be Part of Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia’s New Entertainment Destination; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F

Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 11.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 54,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 537,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02B, up from 483,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $874.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $26.22 during the last trading session, reaching $1767.83. About 2.73 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon cloud revenue jumps 49 percent in first quarter; 27/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says Blue Origin’s next rocket test flight will be livestreamed Sunday morning; 23/03/2018 – The Dangerous Book for Boys, Amazon Prime – `wistful and charming comedy’; 03/05/2018 – Unlike Amazon, Google doesn’t operate an actual e-commerce marketplace; 23/04/2018 – Barriers to entering the pharmaceutical industry are too high even for Amazon: Billionaire investor; 29/03/2018 – Trump Renews Amazon Criticism After Aide Denies Policy Changes; 09/05/2018 – Shares have risen over 170 percent over the past year, as the company has taken advantage of the trend of streaming video from online sources like Amazon, Netflix and Hulu; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 30/04/2018 – “The most important” thing Jeff Bezos is working on has hit another milestone; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 6.48% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.00 million for 5.59 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 144.68% EPS growth.

