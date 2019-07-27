Six Flags Entmt New Com (SIX) Stake Has Boosted by Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc; Shareholder Trust Asset Management Raised Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holding

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New Com (SIX) by 28.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 11,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 53,064 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62M, up from 41,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $52.1. About 1.61M shares traded or 46.64% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Also to Operate Frontier City and White Water Bay in Oklahoma; 04/04/2018 – International Expansion Continues with Six Flags-Branded Park in Saudi Arabia; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C; 02/04/2018 – TMZ: Blac Chyna’s Six Flags Stroller Fight Erupted After Being Called a ‘Hood Rat’; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge; 22/05/2018 – World’s Largest Loop Coaster Opens at Six Flags Great America; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags and Riverside Partner with Turner to Offer New Attractions; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Adds Five More Parks to US Portfolio; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 24/04/2018 – Three More Six Flags Parks Coming to China

Trust Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 123.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc bought 767,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.83 million, up from 619,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.52% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $25.13. About 20.25 million shares traded or 198.11% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/03/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Garden State Expansion Placed Into Service; 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CFO JOHN CHANDLER COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO ALAN ARMSTRONG COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5 BLN; 20/04/2018 – N.Y. denies water permit to Williams Northeast Supply pipeline; 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It

More notable recent Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS Receives NYSE Non-Compliance Notification Due to Minimum Average Share Price Requirement – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Downside Protection For Deere – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sun Communities, Inc. Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sonoco Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:SON – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 262,703 shares to 2.59 million shares, valued at $42.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 17,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,341 shares, and cut its stake in Msa Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA).

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The S&P 500â€™s 5 Best Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Gold Prices Slip Below $1,400 Ahead of Speeches by Fed Officials – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “My Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stock for the Second Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Lp invested in 0% or 218 shares. Capital Intl Ca holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 33,700 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cibc Inc has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, Jnba Financial Advisors has 0.01% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 1,180 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0.06% or 3.11 million shares in its portfolio. Texas Yale Capital holds 0.3% or 265,196 shares. Ci Invs, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 7.88M shares. Northern Tru Corp has invested 0.11% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cleararc Cap Inc reported 0.16% stake. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 449,144 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 32,895 are owned by Mufg Americas Corp. Moreover, Blb&B Advisors Ltd Com has 0.15% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Hilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 1.42% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Financial Architects Incorporated accumulated 0.03% or 600 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $273,275 activity.