Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Stock Declined While Bahl & Gaynor Increased Its Position; Texas Permanent School Fund Upped Its Position in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) as Stock Declined

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by 236.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 110,791 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 157,658 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, up from 46,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.64. About 2.68 million shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Expects Deal to Be Accretive to Earnings Beginning in 2019; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS 2020 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME TO RANGE BETWEEN $2.0 AND $2.4 BLN; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – ESTIMATED START-UP COSTS RELATED TO TIREHUB ARE ABOUT $40 MLN & WILL BE SHARED EQUALLY BETWEEN CO & BRIDGESTONE; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 46C; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE OF $1.8-$1.9 BLN EXCLUDING TIREHUB TRANSITION; 23/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER – ANNOUNCED A NEW NATURAL RUBBER PROCUREMENT POLICY REFLECTING ITS COMMITMENT TO RESPONSIBLE SOURCING OF RAW MATERIALS; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281560 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER BEAUMONT CHEMICAL PLANT; 23/03/2018 – Goodyear Names 35th Highway Hero; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q EPS 31c; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS BEGINNING IN 2019

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) by 44.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 21,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The institutional investor held 68,548 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, up from 47,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Six Flags Entertainment Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $57.53. About 591,251 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXCEEDING $600 MLN OF MODIFIED EBITDA IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge; 22/03/2018 – SIX FLAGS & RIVERSIDE PARTNER WITH TURNER TO OFFER NEW ATTRACTI; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags: New Partnership Will Bring Branded Experiences to Six Flags Parks Throughout China; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Six Flags; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 06/04/2018 – Public Investment Fund Announces Agreement with Six Flags; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – CO, SAUDI ARABIA’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND THE PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, PLAN TO DEVELOP SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN RIYADH; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Accounting Chief Mario Centola Will Be VP of International Operations and Business Development

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 61,997 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $176.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,639 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 91,341 shares. Two Sigma Lc holds 0% or 18,805 shares. Moreover, Nuwave Investment Management Lc has 0.04% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 25,154 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd reported 649,900 shares. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 68,615 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co stated it has 348,988 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Raymond James And Associates, a Florida-based fund reported 44,129 shares. Wilen Invest Management Corp reported 427,903 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 7,439 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Co Ltd has 69,018 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc holds 400 shares. Macquarie Gru holds 81,800 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) holds 189 shares.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $10.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Matthews Intl Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:MATW) by 11,093 shares to 26,153 shares, valued at $966,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marketaxess Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,450 shares, and cut its stake in Monolithic Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR).