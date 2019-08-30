Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Reaches $59.48 After 9.00% Up Move; 0 Analysts Bullish Oaktree Capital Group, (OAK)

The stock of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.50% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $59.48. About 375,525 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 24/04/2018 – Record Start to 2018 at Six Flags; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Attendance Up 27%; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS THE SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2022; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Active Pass Base Up 10% Vs. Year Ago; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Guest Spending Per Capita $46.07, Up 4% Vs. Year Ago; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: Repurchased 1.3M Shrs for $81M; 26/03/2018 – CREDIT PACT AMENDMENT REDUCES SIX FLAGS’ BORROWING RATE; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR 80C; 02/04/2018 – TMZ: Blac Chyna’s Six Flags Stroller Fight Erupted After Being Called a ‘Hood Rat’The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $4.98 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $64.83 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SIX worth $447.75M more.

Among 2 analysts covering Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Oaktree Capital Group has $49 highest and $43 lowest target. $46’s average target is -12.00% below currents $52.27 stock price. Oaktree Capital Group had 7 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of OAK in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. See Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) latest ratings:

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Hold New Target: $49 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Hold New Target: $43 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Downgrade

Among 4 analysts covering Six Flags Entertainment New (NYSE:SIX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Six Flags Entertainment New has $6200 highest and $49 lowest target. $59’s average target is -0.81% below currents $59.48 stock price. Six Flags Entertainment New had 10 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Wells Fargo. Wells Fargo upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $5600 target in Tuesday, July 9 report. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was upgraded by Wedbush to “Outperform”.

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 6.94% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $193.21 million for 6.44 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 131.00% EPS growth.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags brand name. The company has market cap of $4.98 billion. The companyÂ’s parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets, as well as family-oriented entertainment. It has a 18.47 P/E ratio. It owns and operates 18 parks, including 16 parks in the United States; 1 park in Mexico City, Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

The stock increased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $52.27. About 277,057 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES DAYTON SUPERIOR ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 12/03/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 18.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DITECH HOLDING CORP AS OF FEB 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 OAKTREE CO-CHAIRMAN HOWARD MARKS SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oaktree Capital Group LLC Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAK); 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SAYS RDL HOLDERS INTEREST BEST SERVED BY WINDING DOWN; 12/04/2018 – Asia’s Distressed Market an Opportunity, Says Oaktree’s Wintrob; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 27/04/2018 – RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND PLC RDL.L – RESPONSE TO SECOND OAKTREE LETTER; 04/05/2018 – OAKTREE- CONTINUE TO BELIEVE THAT WIND-DOWN REPRESENTS CLEAR BEST OPTION FOR SHAREHOLDERS; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q Adj EPS 93c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $665,602 activity. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $665,602 was bought by GILBERT STEVEN J.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. The company has market cap of $8.34 billion. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. It has a 17.41 P/E ratio. The firm pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds.