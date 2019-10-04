Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Reaches $50.60 After 7.00% Up Move; Nuveen California Amt-free Municipal Income Fund (NKX)’s Sentiment Is 0.86

Nuveen California Amt-free Municipal Income Fund (NKX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.04, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 18 active investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 21 trimmed and sold positions in Nuveen California Amt-free Municipal Income Fund. The active investment managers in our database reported: 4.12 million shares, down from 4.35 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Nuveen California Amt-free Municipal Income Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 13 Increased: 11 New Position: 7.

The stock of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.73% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $50.6. About 702,495 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Active Pass Base Up 10% Vs. Year Ago; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Taylor Brooks Will Become Accounting Chief; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Guest Spending Per Capita $46.07, Up 4% Vs. Year Ago; 04/04/2018 – Six Flags: New Park Slated for 2022 Debut Will Be Part of Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia’s New Entertainment Destination; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS PURCHASE PRICE TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS ABOUT $23M; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TERMS OF ARRANGEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 04/04/2018 – International Expansion Continues with Six Flags-Branded Park in Saudi Arabia; 24/04/2018 – Three More Six Flags Parks Coming to China; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Six Flags’ Ratings Are Unchanged Following $39 Million Add On Term Loan BThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $4.41B company. It was reported on Oct, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $54.14 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SIX worth $308.42M more.

The stock increased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.28. About 9,160 shares traded. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKX) has risen 12.54% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.54% the S&P500.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 2.34% of its portfolio in Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund for 90,907 shares. Robinson Capital Management Llc owns 172,578 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Apriem Advisors has 0.67% invested in the company for 147,003 shares. The New York-based Karpus Management Inc. has invested 0.23% in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 249,010 shares.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $726.11 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It has a 28.19 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States.

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 6.48% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $200.27 million for 5.50 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 144.68% EPS growth.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags brand name. The company has market cap of $4.41 billion. The companyÂ’s parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets, as well as family-oriented entertainment. It has a 15.71 P/E ratio. It owns and operates 18 parks, including 16 parks in the United States; 1 park in Mexico City, Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Among 4 analysts covering Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Six Flags Entertainment has $6200 highest and $5600 lowest target. $59’s average target is 16.60% above currents $50.6 stock price. Six Flags Entertainment had 10 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, July 1 the stock rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight”. Wells Fargo upgraded the shares of SIX in report on Tuesday, July 9 to “Outperform” rating. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was upgraded by Wedbush.

