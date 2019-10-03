Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Reaches $48.17 After 8.00% Down Move; Hollyfrontier (HFC) Sentiment Is 0.83

Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.16, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 170 active investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 205 reduced and sold holdings in Hollyfrontier Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 132.66 million shares, down from 142.44 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Hollyfrontier Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 49 Reduced: 156 Increased: 112 New Position: 58.

The stock of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.33% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $48.17. About 730,368 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TERMS OF ARRANGEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Operate Darien Lake in Upstate New York and Wet n’ Wild Parks in Houston and Glendale, Ariz; 23/03/2018 – Now Go Backward on BATMAN™: The Ride at Six Flags St. Louis; 22/05/2018 – World’s Largest Loop Coaster Opens at Six Flags Great America; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS 3 MORE SIX FLAGS PARKS TO OPEN IN CHINA; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Also to Operate Frontier City and White Water Bay in Oklahoma; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – CO, SAUDI ARABIA’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND THE PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, PLAN TO DEVELOP SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN RIYADH; 31/05/2018 – DC Super-Villain HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity Now Open at Six Flags New England; 26/03/2018 – CREDIT PACT AMENDMENT REDUCES SIX FLAGS’ BORROWING RATE; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags Great Adventure to Celebrate First-Ever Autism Day on May 3The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $4.06B company. It was reported on Oct, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $44.32 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SIX worth $325.04 million less.

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 6.48% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.00M for 5.24 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 144.68% EPS growth.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags brand name. The company has market cap of $4.06 billion. The companyÂ’s parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets, as well as family-oriented entertainment. It has a 14.95 P/E ratio. It owns and operates 18 parks, including 16 parks in the United States; 1 park in Mexico City, Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Among 4 analysts covering Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Six Flags Entertainment has $6200 highest and $5600 lowest target. $59’s average target is 22.48% above currents $48.17 stock price. Six Flags Entertainment had 10 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, June 19. On Tuesday, July 9 the stock rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform”. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the shares of SIX in report on Monday, July 1 to “Overweight” rating.

Tctc Holdings Llc holds 31.69% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation for 12.54 million shares. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc owns 169,400 shares or 4.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Encompass Capital Advisors Llc has 2.87% invested in the company for 1.03 million shares. The Oklahoma-based Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. has invested 2.65% in the stock. Sir Capital Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 224,100 shares.

Analysts await HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, down 31.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $1.98 per share. HFC’s profit will be $223.84 million for 9.51 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by HollyFrontier Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.61% negative EPS growth.

