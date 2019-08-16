Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Market Value Declined While Advent Capital Management Has Decreased Position; As Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI) Stock Price Rose, Profund Advisors Raised Position

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 7,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.15% . The institutional investor held 46,798 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, up from 39,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cogent Communications Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68B market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $57.28. About 43,999 shares traded. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 21.29% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 23/04/2018 – CCOI:ISS NOT RECOMMENDING CO.’S INDEPENDENT DIRS IS UNWARRANTED; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.15; 08/05/2018 – TATA STEEL LTD – SALE PROCESS WILL COVER FIVE BUSINESS UNITS – COGENT, KALZIP, FIRSTEEL, TATA STEEL ISTANBUL METALS, ENGINEERING STEELS SERVICE CENTRE; 19/03/2018 – COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (SINGAPORE) CO- COGENT JURONG ISLAND AWARDED TO SH DESIGN & BUILD PTE A CONTRACT FOR S$94.9 MLN TO DESIGN &ERECT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 14C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCOI); 09/03/2018 – DJ Symbol for Cogent Holdings Ltd. (KJ9.SG) Now CSCMY; 10/05/2018 – AgreeYa Solutions to Showcase Cogent 5.3 at 2018 NCBA Spring Conference; 24/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 06/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) by 23.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The institutional investor held 80,000 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Six Flags Entertainment Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $55.67. About 312,187 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 26/03/2018 – CREDIT PACT AMENDMENT REDUCES SIX FLAGS’ BORROWING RATE; 06/04/2018 – Public Investment Fund Announces Agreement with Six Flags; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge (Correct); 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Record Start to 2018 at Six Flags; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Six Flags’ Ratings Are Unchanged Following $39 Million Add On Term Loan B; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q REV. $129.0M, EST. $118.9M; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags Great Adventure to Celebrate First-Ever Autism Day on May 3

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold CCOI shares while 53 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 40.49 million shares or 0.91% less from 40.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Gsa Prtn Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 5,600 shares. Citadel Limited accumulated 65,565 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street reported 1.25M shares. Dubuque Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Moreover, Aperio Group Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) for 21,538 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 64,347 shares stake. Fifth Third State Bank holds 0% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) or 80 shares. 156,418 were reported by Df Dent And Inc. Creative Planning stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Azimuth Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.24% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reported 323,375 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The reported 0% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Cap Ww Invsts owns 565,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $2.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 9,485 shares to 67,408 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 6,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,184 shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 6.94% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.86 million for 6.02 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 131.00% EPS growth.

