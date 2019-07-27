Six Flags Entertainment New (SIX) Holder Quantitative Investment Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $3.80 Million; Leonard Green Partners LP Upped Holding in Twitter (TWTR) by $2.56 Million as Share Price Rose

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp New (SIX) by 224.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 77,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 112,067 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53M, up from 34,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entertainment Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.40B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $52.1. About 1.61 million shares traded or 46.64% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Adds Five More Parks to US Portfolio; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS PURCHASE PRICE TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS ABOUT $23M; 29/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces 11th Park Coming to China; 22/03/2018 – SIX FLAGS & RIVERSIDE PARTNER WITH TURNER TO OFFER NEW ATTRACTI; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – ANNOUNCED CONTINUED GROWTH IN CHINA MARKET WITH PLANNED ADDITION OF THREE NEW BRANDED PARKS; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS THE SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2022; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q REV. $129.0M, EST. $118.9M; 24/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Six Flags after earnings; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Operate Darien Lake in Upstate New York and Wet n’ Wild Parks in Houston and Glendale, Ariz

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22 million, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.92% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $41.52. About 57.42 million shares traded or 341.41% up from the average. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 13.51% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 20/04/2018 – TWTR: DROP IN VOLUME IS RESULT OF USERS BEING UNABLE TO TWEET; 20/03/2018 – T, TWTR: Opening arguments in AT&T v Time Warner delayed by 1 day cuz of snow expected in DC area – ! $T $TWTR; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Canada’s Trudeau fights Trump auto import probe; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 01/05/2018 – TWTR: $TWTR Ballmer all out – ! $TWTR; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 06/03/2018 Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Toyota’s unexpected China E.V. plans; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Protests turns deadly in Nicaragua: witnesses; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Melania Trump initiative targets cyber-bullying

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.