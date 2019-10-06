Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are General Entertainment companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has 86.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 55.98% institutional ownership for its peers. 4.9% of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.67% of all General Entertainment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Six Flags Entertainment Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Six Flags Entertainment Corporation 133,635,375.14% -41.00% 10.10% Industry Average 17.33% 12.30% 7.67%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Six Flags Entertainment Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Six Flags Entertainment Corporation 73.74M 55 16.49 Industry Average 600.52M 3.47B 17.34

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Six Flags Entertainment Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 2.00 2.25

$59 is the average target price of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, with a potential upside of 19.55%. As a group, General Entertainment companies have a potential upside of 15.22%. With higher possible upside potential for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s competitors, analysts think Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is less favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Six Flags Entertainment Corporation 6.15% 1.64% -1.93% -12.98% -18.03% -5.03% Industry Average 3.11% 3.30% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 5.94%

For the past year Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has -5.03% weaker performance while Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s competitors have 5.94% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.00 and has 0.93 Quick Ratio. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Six Flags Entertainment Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.03. Competitively, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s peers are 25.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.75 beta.

Dividends

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s peers beat Six Flags Entertainment Corporation.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags brand name. The companyÂ’s parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets, as well as family-oriented entertainment. It owns and operates 18 parks, including 16 parks in the United States; 1 park in Mexico City, Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada. The company was formerly known as Six Flags, Inc. and changed its name to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in April 2010. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1971 and is based in Grand Prairie, Texas.