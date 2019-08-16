Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (SIX) Stake Increased by Scout Investments Inc; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined, Horan Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Position by $532,257

Horan Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 16.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Advisors Llc sold 1,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 7,034 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, down from 8,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $329.89. About 1.87M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/03/2018 – Singapore Airlines Has 68 Additional Boeing Widebody Jets on Order, Including 48 Additional 787-10s and 20 of the New 777-9s; 08/05/2018 – Brazil defense minister ‘certain’ of Boeing-Embraer tie-up; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES MAX ACCOUNTING FOR 40-45% OF 737 DELIVERIES IN ’18; 23/05/2018 – Brazil Optimistic on Boeing-Embraer Deal as Concerns Overcome; 16/03/2018 – There’s another space race in the works… this time it’s SpaceX vs. Boeing; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 AIRCRAFT CONSISTS OF 22 787-8S SCHEDULED FOR 2020 & 25 787-9S SCHEDULED FOR 2023; 01/05/2018 – BOEING TO BUY AEROSPACE PARTS DISTRIBUTOR KLX FOR $4.25B; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS POSSIBLE BOEING DEAL MAY EXCLUDE DEFENSE BUSINESS; 17/04/2018 – SPIRIT COULD ORDER AIRBUS, BOMBARDIER, EMBRAER, BOEING PLANES; 06/04/2018 – American: Boeing 787-8s Will Replace 767-300s, Later 787-9 Deliveries Will Replace Airbus A330-300s and Older 777-200s

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (SIX) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 19,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The institutional investor held 366,273 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.08M, up from 347,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $56.02. About 395,129 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 03/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – FIRST PHASE OF MULTI-MLN DOLLAR ENTERTAINMENT COMPLEX IN CHINA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2021; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 25/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: 5 things to know about Six Flags’ new Hangover thrill ride; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS 3 MORE SIX FLAGS PARKS TO OPEN IN CHINA; 04/04/2018 – Six Flags: New Park Slated for 2022 Debut Will Be Part of Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia’s New Entertainment Destination; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TERMS OF ARRANGEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Loss $62.3M; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsec Financial Mgmt, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2,832 shares. 28,961 are owned by Financial Counselors Incorporated. Chemung Canal accumulated 8,952 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Independent Inc accumulated 4.78% or 32,110 shares. Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.31% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Alesco Advsr Ltd Co stated it has 814 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cypress Management Ltd Company (Wy) accumulated 1,882 shares. Yorktown Co holds 3,000 shares. Wright Service Inc invested 2.55% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Old National Retail Bank In holds 12,935 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset has 0.46% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Sensato Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,047 shares. First Long Island Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 35,806 shares. Moreover, Harvest Ltd Liability Company has 1.12% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,000 shares. Palladium Ltd Liability Com accumulated 32,549 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.22 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

