Sivik Global Healthcare Upped Position in Incyte Com Stk (INCY) by $2.15 Million; Tremblant Capital Group Holds Position in Cbs New (CBS)

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 75,416 shares as the company's stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 1.96 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.16M, up from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $49.72. About 381,935 shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Incyte Corp Com Stk (INCY) by 71.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company's stock rose 7.62% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.16M, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Incyte Corp Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $84.44. About 305,757 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21 million and $271.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2,500 shares to 12,500 shares, valued at $3.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qiagen N.V. Com Stk by 30,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold INCY shares while 101 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 188.70 million shares or 0.25% more from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0.1% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Limited Co has invested 0.04% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Asset Management One Ltd holds 125,171 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 33,100 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Cibc Markets owns 48,238 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0.05% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Proshare Advisors reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Invesco holds 0.09% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) or 2.96 million shares. Hwg Holding Limited Partnership accumulated 28,377 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.05% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) or 20,295 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 25,346 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.11% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 111,319 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 111,663 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 2,066 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regent Investment Lc has 14,137 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Sound Shore Management Inc Ct reported 3.36% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Cibc Ww holds 0.01% or 25,416 shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership holds 73,987 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Natl Bank invested in 0.06% or 49,642 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company owns 450,631 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt holds 227,781 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company owns 14,003 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Levin Cap Strategies Lp owns 0.09% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 17,535 shares. Tremblant Cap Grp accumulated 1.96M shares. Meyer Handelman accumulated 140,528 shares. Washington Capital Mgmt owns 41,830 shares. Polaris Greystone Fin Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.74% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

