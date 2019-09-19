Sivik Global Healthcare Upped Humana Com Stk (HUM) Stake; Yext (YEXT) Sellers Decreased By 0.29% Their Shorts

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) had a decrease of 0.29% in short interest. YEXT’s SI was 5.48 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.29% from 5.49M shares previously. With 798,200 avg volume, 7 days are for Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT)’s short sellers to cover YEXT’s short positions. The SI to Yext Inc’s float is 9.94%. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $17.73. About 231,114 shares traded. Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) has declined 4.85% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical YEXT News: 15/05/2018 – Yext for Insurance Brings the Power of Digital Knowledge Management to Insurers; 08/03/2018 – YEXT INC YEXT.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $224 MLN TO $226 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Yext Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c-Adj Loss/Shr 13c; 08/03/2018 – Yext 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 22/05/2018 – Yext Spring ’18 Release, Including 15 New Knowledge Assistant Skills, Now Available for General Access; 08/03/2018 – YEXT INC. 4Q LOSS/SHR 18C; 19/04/2018 – Yext Announces Neil deGrasse Tyson to Keynote ONWARD18; 06/03/2018 – Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall to Host Yext’s ONWARD18; 23/05/2018 – VOICE Summit Announces Dynamic Slate of Speakers and Keynotes from Amazon, LEGO and Yext; 08/03/2018 – Yext Sees 1Q Rev $49M-$50M

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased Humana Inc Com Stk (HUM) stake by 8.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc acquired 2,500 shares as Humana Inc Com Stk (HUM)’s stock rose 20.55%. The Sivik Global Healthcare Llc holds 32,500 shares with $8.62M value, up from 30,000 last quarter. Humana Inc Com Stk now has $37.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.64% or $4.48 during the last trading session, reaching $277.61. About 279,868 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 29/03/2018 – WALMART IS SAID TO BE IN EARLY DEAL TALKS WITH HUMANA: DJ/CNBC; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana; 10/04/2018 – Humana Acquires Family Physicians Group In Central Florida; 21/03/2018 – KINDRED HEALTHCARE SAYS EGAN-JONES JOINS ISS IN RECOMMENDING KINDRED STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” TRANSACTION WITH TPG, WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE, HUMANA; 24/04/2018 – HUMANA INC – TEAMING UP WITH HOME-BASED MEDICAL CARE CO LANDMARK TO OFFER AN IN-HOME MEDICAL, BEHAVIORAL & PALLIATIVE CARE COORDINATION PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – Humana Launches National Value-Based Model for Maternity Care; 28/03/2018 – KINDRED HEALTHCARE – BOARD UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS ALL STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” TRANSACTION WITH TPG CAPITAL, WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE, & HUMANA; 30/03/2018 – Walmart in Talks to Strengthen Ties to Health Insurer Humana; 19/03/2018 – BRIGADE CAPITAL – “URGES” KINDRED BOARD & MANAGEMENT TO EVALUATE, RECONSTITUTE THEMSELVES WITH NEW MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Humana Inc. and Its Subsidiaries

More notable recent Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Yext: A Downright Steal – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Yext -6% on downside Q3 outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Yext Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Yext: Next Opportunity Yet Again – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Yext Stock Plummeted Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Yext, Inc. provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company has market cap of $2.00 billion. The firm offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 100 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides global Knowledge Engine, which powers its listings, pages and reviews features.

Among 8 analysts covering Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Humana Inc has $364 highest and $26600 lowest target. $332.50’s average target is 19.77% above currents $277.61 stock price. Humana Inc had 15 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The company was upgraded on Monday, August 12 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained the shares of HUM in report on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, August 23 report. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, August 1 with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 12 report. JP Morgan maintained Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) rating on Thursday, August 1. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $32200 target. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $31700 target in Thursday, August 1 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 59 investors sold HUM shares while 217 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 117.73 million shares or 0.66% less from 118.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw & Co accumulated 0.21% or 633,323 shares. Cleararc Capital Incorporated has 2,011 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Gru Limited Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 164,110 shares. Saturna Cap has 3,733 shares. State Street holds 0.12% or 5.89M shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Lc reported 7,810 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd stated it has 0.03% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Central Bank & Trust Tru owns 0.47% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 7,868 shares. Bartlett And Co Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). 124,772 are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Neuberger Berman Ltd, New York-based fund reported 257,249 shares. Ally Fincl holds 2,000 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. United Svcs Automobile Association reported 94,168 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab stated it has 0.1% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Corporation holds 80,642 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.