Sivik Global Healthcare Trimmed Position in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Com Stk (BMRN) as Stock Value Declined; As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock Rose, Jag Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $786,096

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 26.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 4,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,587 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, down from 18,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $164.09. About 1.94 million shares traded or 11.81% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/03/2018 – PERSHING CITES PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT PURPOSES FOR ADP SALES; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Processing Boosts Dividend By 9.5% — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Paris airport operator to bid in Hokkaido privatization; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 14.9% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENCY ADVISER SAYS A STRENGTHENING OF REGULATION MUST PRECEDE PRIVATISATION OF ADP AND FRANCAISES DES JEUX; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 DESTINATIONS LATIN AMERICA (-9.0%) AND NORTH AMERICA (-4.2%) WERE DOWN; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Franchise Report (Table); 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 7.0%;; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Bd of Directors

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc Com Stk (BMRN) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00 million, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $84.15. About 487,903 shares traded. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 2.66% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 24/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharma: Less Decline in Motor and Language Function Compared to Historical Controls; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (PKU); 28/03/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS BIOMARIN’S MARKETING APPLICATION FOR PEGVALIASE MAA; 22/05/2018 – BioMarin Provides 2 Years of Clinical Data in 6e13 vg/kg Dose from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Study in Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Gene Therapy for Severe Hemophilia A at World Federation of Hemophilia 2018 World Congress; 01/05/2018 – BioMarin Named To Forbes List Of America’s Best Mid-size Employers; 24/04/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Published Open-label Study Showing Brineura® (cerliponase alfa) Reduced the Rate of Clinical Decline of Children with CLN2 Disease, a Form of Batten Disease; 02/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin gets its shot at another blockbuster as FDA OKs rare disease drug pegvaliase $BMRN

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $612.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 149,800 shares to 271,227 shares, valued at $14.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V) by 37,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,027 shares, and has risen its stake in Madison Square Garden Co Cl A.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21 million and $271.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agios Pharma (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 10,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 91,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc Com Stk (NYSE:WCG).

