Sivik Global Healthcare Raised Its Dexcom Com Stk (DXCM) Stake; Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Holder Diversified Trust Co Has Trimmed Its Stake by $622,340

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 20.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 21,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 84,207 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, down from 105,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 3.65M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Dexcom Inc Com Stk (DXCM) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The hedge fund held 12,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $163.68. About 1.30 million shares traded or 23.26% up from the average. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 09/04/2018 – DexCom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing Of The New Dexcom G6(R) CGM Eliminating Need For Fingerstick Blood Testing For People With Diabetes; 08/03/2018 – WAVEFORM: PTAB UPHOLDS PATENTS CHALLENGED BY DEXCOM; 27/03/2018 – $DXCM FDA approves the Dexcom G6 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system for determining blood glucose (sugar) levels in children aged two and older and adults with diabetes; 20/04/2018 – DJ DexCom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXCM); 17/05/2018 – DexCom Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 08/03/2018 – WaveForm: Patent Trial and Appeal Board Rulles Two Early Patents Aren’t Invalid, Based on Challenges by Dexcom Inc; 29/03/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds DexCom, Cuts CBS, Buys More Facebook; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilton Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 3.04% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Steinberg Glob Asset invested in 14,126 shares. 660 are owned by Cordasco. Barclays Plc reported 6.43 million shares stake. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Limited Co holds 8,899 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Capital Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 11.11% or 26.76M shares. 4,518 are held by Community Commercial Bank Na. Ami Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 2.86 million were reported by Texas Yale Corporation. Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.91% or 244,137 shares in its portfolio. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Lc has invested 0.05% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Beach Invest Counsel Pa stated it has 7.59% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Trust Department Mb Comml Bank N A reported 3,548 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System reported 5.52% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Sheets Smith Wealth Management owns 0.43% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 68,150 shares.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,957 shares to 174,358 shares, valued at $9.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 818,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr stated it has 6,647 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity holds 99,306 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 4,588 were reported by Advisory Incorporated. Brown Brothers Harriman Com invested 0% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Ltd Liability stated it has 0.86% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Daiwa Grp Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 3,350 shares. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.01% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Principal Finance Gp, a Iowa-based fund reported 65,732 shares. Fdx Advsrs Inc reported 4,085 shares. Polar Cap Llp holds 0.3% or 270,000 shares. The Texas-based Stephens Inv Management Ltd Com has invested 0.67% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Brown Advisory has invested 0.92% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Proshare Limited Liability accumulated 3,609 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 34,040 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 99,596 shares in its portfolio.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21 million and $271.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp Com (NYSE:SYK) by 5,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $5.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,500 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

