Sivik Global Healthcare Raised Its Baxter Intl Com Stk (BAX) Position by $3.65 Million as Market Value Rose; Mcdonalds Com (MCD) Holding Boosted by Orrstown Financial Services Inc

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (MCD) by 363.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc bought 3,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,943 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $748,000, up from 850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $214.98. About 3.54 million shares traded or 23.61% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hepatitis Case Probed by Health Officials in Kentucky; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Net $1.38B; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s All American Games Announces The 2018 Morgan Wootten Player Of The Year Award Winners; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate 25%-27%; 30/04/2018 – Revamped menu helps lift McDonald’s sales; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Expands Fresh Beef Push as Burger Chains Seek Edge; 28/03/2018 – Blis Research Identifies the New ‘Conscious Consumer’ – Traditional Retail Rules No Longer Apply; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N -TO PARTNER WITH FRANCHISEES, SUPPLIERS TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS RELATED TO MCDONALD’S RESTAURANTS, OFFICES BY 36% BY 2030

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc Com Stk (BAX) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% with the market. The hedge fund held 105,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.54 million, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $85.97. About 1.87M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 05/04/2018 – Global Artificial Blood and Plasma Markets to 2027: Leading Players are Alliance Pharma., Baxter Healthcare, Northfield Lab, Sanguine Biosciences, and Therapure Biopharma – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016673 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 20/03/2018 – AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LTD AFT.NZ – AFT TO DIVEST TO BAXTER A RANGE OF THEIR NON-CORE HOSPITAL PRODUCTS CURRENTLY SOLD IN NEW ZEALAND; 10/04/2018 – Transdermal Drug Delivery Billion Dollar Market Rising Expectations in Resurgent Biotech Sector; 21/04/2018 – DJ Baxter International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAX); 08/05/2018 – Baxter Declares Dividend and Announces Quarterly Dividend Increase; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES OF $1.5 BLN INCREASED 12 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.49 TO $2.62; 02/04/2018 – Baxter International Inc. to Host Webcast of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21 million and $271.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3,500 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sarepta Theraputics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $120,803 activity. 37,274 shares valued at $2.68 million were sold by Mason Jeanne K on Thursday, January 31.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc Com by 9,220 shares to 12,270 shares, valued at $654,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inccom (NYSE:HIG) by 13,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,080 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Rus 1000 Etf (IWB).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $14.39 million activity. $537,767 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares were sold by Henry Daniel. $233,662 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Hoovel Catherine A. on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $5.41M were sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J on Thursday, January 31. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Gibbs Robert Lane sold $3.99 million.

