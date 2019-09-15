Sivik Global Healthcare Position In Seattle Genetics Com Stk (SGEN) Was Has Boosted; Stadium Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake in United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) as Stock Value Declined

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 82.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 140,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 30,663 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $437,000, down from 170,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $600.05M market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.88. About 87,822 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE SAYS WITH REGARDS TO INSURED’S PROPERTIES, RECEIVING CLAIMS NOTIFICATIONS FROM IN & AROUND SALALAH REGION; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity Protection; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc Com Stk (SGEN) by 250% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.42 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $70.63. About 647,083 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Had Seen 2018 R&D Costs $460M-$500M; 26/04/2018 – Global Marine Pharmaceuticals Market Dominated by GSK, Jazz Pharma, PharmaMar, and Seattle Genetics – Analysis & Forecasts to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS COMPLETES TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF CASCADI; 26/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics and Astellas Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Enfortumab Vedotin in Locally Advanced or; 21/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Highlights Novel Antibody-Drug Conjugate Technologies and Immuno-Oncology Program Advances at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – ECHELON-2 DATA EXPECTED IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – FDA expands approval of Adcetris for first-line treatment of Stage III or IV classical Hodgkin lymphoma in combination with che; 20/03/2018 – FDA expands approval of Adcetris for first-line treatment of Stage lll or IV classical Hodgkin lymphoma in combination with chemotherapy

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21 million and $413.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp Com (NYSE:SYK) by 15,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Corp (NYSE:TMO) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:ILMN).

More notable recent Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Seattle Genetics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Seattle Genetics, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Seattle Genetics files U.S. application for enfortumab vedotin for urothelial cancer – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Seattle Genetics Q3 top line up 25% – Seeking Alpha” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Seattle Genetics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold SGEN shares while 93 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 156.77 million shares or 0.53% less from 157.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apg Asset Management Nv stated it has 0% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). 24,128 are held by Amalgamated Bancorporation. Citadel Advsr Lc holds 0.01% or 321,797 shares. Gp One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 124 shares in its portfolio. 3,111 are held by Domini Impact Invests Lc. 474,573 are owned by Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt. Cap Limited Ca accumulated 21,224 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.03% or 244,321 shares in its portfolio. Capital Guardian holds 1.21% or 1.30 million shares. Oppenheimer & Inc reported 0.02% stake. 294,896 are held by Morgan Stanley. Moreover, Rhenman Prtn Asset Mgmt Ab has 1.03% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Moreover, Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0.08% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 8.20 million shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Fifth Third National Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Since March 27, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $687,242 activity. 300 United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares with value of $3,554 were bought by Whittemore Kent G. The insider St John Scott bought 4,258 shares worth $50,216. Another trade for 580 shares valued at $9,193 was made by Menon Deepak on Wednesday, March 27. On Tuesday, August 6 the insider Maroney Patrick bought $35,250. $22,155 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was bought by MARTZ BRAD. Another trade for 12,700 shares valued at $140,880 was made by Hogan Michael on Monday, August 5.

More notable recent United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks that Reached Yearly Lows Thursday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Announces Renewal of Catastrophe Reinsurance Programs – Business Wire” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Lows Friday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Previews Q3-2018 Catastrophe Losses – Business Wire” with publication date: October 01, 2018.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76M and $216.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 1.26 million shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $36.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weight Watchers International Inc (NYSE:WTW) by 388,469 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc (NASDAQ:WSBF).