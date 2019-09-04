Sivik Global Healthcare Position in Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) Raised as Shares Declined; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose, Alleghany Trimmed Position by $50.20 Million

Alleghany Corp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 33.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp sold 497,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.53M, down from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $108.56. About 9.85 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/05/2018 – Macquarie, JPMorgan set to launch $1.1b entitlement offer for Reliance; 09/03/2018 – JPMORGAN MAY BE ADVISING ASPEN AS A DEFENSE: INSURANCE INSIDER; 10/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Invests in AccessFintech, Commencing Series A Funding; 28/03/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC XEL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $46; 22/05/2018 – Ultra Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 20; 10/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC KPTI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS “THE GLOBAL ECONOMY CONTINUES TO DO WELL”; 15/05/2018 – Omnicom Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL APRIL SERVICES PMI AT 53.8 VS 53.2 LAST MONTH; 15/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The hedge fund held 70,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.08M, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $113.96. About 3.71 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Trulicity Rev $678.3M; 20/04/2018 – LILLY: OVERALL SURVIVAL DIDN’T REACH STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 26/04/2018 – BMY CEO SAYS OPDIVO IS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 29/05/2018 – NOVO: TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVEMENT IN HBA1C WITH ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 25/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – DEAL BETWEEN CHINA’S NATIONAL CENTER FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES & CO AIMS TO IMPROVE CARE FOR PEOPLE LIVING WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES IN CHINA; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 23/04/2018 – PANEL VOTES 5-10 AGAINST LILLY-INCYTE DRUG HIGH DOSE APPROVAL

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Editor’s Notebook: JPMorgan’s entry could change banking landscape – Triangle Business Journal” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.52B for 11.21 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21 million and $271.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3,500 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qiagen N.V. Com Stk by 30,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sarepta Theraputics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).