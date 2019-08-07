Sivik Global Healthcare Maintains Stake in Smith & Nephew Plc Adr (SNN); Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University Has Boosted Antero Res (AR) Position by $35.58 Million as Stock Value Declined

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc Adr (SNN) by 44.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 34,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% . The hedge fund held 110,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 76,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Smith & Nephew Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $44.82. About 258,951 shares traded. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 25.42% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 19/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Inc. vs ConforMIS, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/19/2018; 23/05/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Howard Hechler from Smith & Nephew as the New Chief Business Officer; 14/03/2018 – CAFC: HOLOGIC, INC. v. SMITH & NEPHEW, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1389 – 2018-03-14; 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC – NAMAL NAWANA APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF SMITH & NEPHEW; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC – NAWANA WILL JOIN COMPANY AND BE APPOINTED TO BOARD AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ON 7 MAY 2018; 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW CONFIRMS DATE BOHUON STOOD DOWN WAS MAY 7; 29/03/2018 – Delaware Healthcare Adds Smith & Nephew, Exits Vanda Pharma; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Cuts 2018 View; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew 1Q Underlying Revenue Flat

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 198.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought 4.45 million shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 6.69M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.11M, up from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.33% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $3.91. About 6.74 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

More notable recent Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Grifols SA (GRFS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Smith & Nephew plc 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019, Orthospinenews.com published: “Smith & Nephew announces completion of Brainlab Orthopaedic Joint Reconstruction Business acquisition | – OrthoSpineNews” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – March 18, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Smith & Nephew Launches the CONQUEST FNâ„¢ Femoral Neck Fracture System, a Fresh Approach to Hip Preservation Versus Current Treatment Options – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21 million and $271.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sarepta Theraputics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 5,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,000 shares, and cut its stake in Qiagen N.V. Com Stk.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. RADY PAUL M also bought $101,260 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares. $150,160 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was bought by Warren Glen C Jr. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. had sold 16.09 million shares worth $99.30 million. WARBURG PINCUS LLC had sold 16.09M shares worth $99.30 million on Monday, June 10.

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “50 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “16 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Antero Resources’s (NYSE:AR) Devastating 86% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Antero Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University, which manages about $717.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 4.87M shares to 3.63 million shares, valued at $187.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.