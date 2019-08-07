Sivik Global Healthcare Increases Stake in Wellcare Health Plans Com Stk (WCG); Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Has Decreased Its Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Position by $2.25 Million as Shares Declined

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company sold 26,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 51,746 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, down from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $89.24. About 45,097 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 16/04/2018 – POLARIS ALPHA BUYS FOURTH DIMENSION ENGINEERING; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Increased Its Full-Year 2018 Sales Guidance to Up 4% to 6%; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES SIGNS PACT TO BUY BOAT HOLDINGS, LLC,; 20/03/2018 – Los Angeles Internet Provider Bel Air Internet Expands with Polaris Acquisition; 21/05/2018 – PARSONS ACQUIRES POLARIS ALPHA; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Florida Becomes 43rd U.S. State to Reclassify Driving Requirements for Three-Wheeled Roadsters; 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.16, REV VIEW $5.70 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc Com Stk (WCG) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44M, up from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $5.19 during the last trading session, reaching $271.59. About 43,304 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 06/03/2018 – ‘Ohana Health Plan Awarded Contract to Provide Community Care Services (CCS) Statewide to Eligible Medicaid Members; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Medicaid Health Plans Membership Up 3.1%; 29/05/2018 – Insurer WellCare to Buy Meridian State Plans for $2.5 Billion; 30/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) CEO Ken Burdick on WellCare’s Acquisition of Meridian (Transcript); 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Rev $4.65B; 08/05/2018 – WellCare Announces Appearance At Investor Conference; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS CONTRACT WITH AHCCCS TO COORDINATE PROVISION OF HEALTHCARE SERVICES IN CENTRAL AND NORTH GEOGRAPHIC SERVICE AREAS; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans to Buy Meridian Health Plan of Michigan for $2.5 Billion; 22/05/2018 – WellCare Names Dr. J. Thomas Newton Medical Director in North Carolina; 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-US GOVT SETS 3.40 (NOT 1.84) PCT INCREASE IN AVERAGE PAYMENT RATE TO INSURERS FOR 2019 MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21M and $271.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $5.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lhc Group Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 19,367 shares. 679,210 were reported by Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc. Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 20,416 shares stake. Moreover, Gradient Invests has 0.05% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Cleararc Capital invested 0.06% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 12,090 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Pentwater Cap Management Lp has 3.66% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 0.06% or 14,180 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.76% or 49,838 shares. Raymond James And Assocs owns 28,616 shares. First Mercantile stated it has 1,685 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory accumulated 3,902 shares or 0% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 2,924 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Everence reported 1,059 shares. Advsr Asset Inc reported 6,690 shares.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 20,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fincl accumulated 3,148 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 229,020 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Verition Fund Limited Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 3,510 shares. Voloridge Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.05% or 20,048 shares. United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). The Ontario – Canada-based Turtle Creek Asset has invested 0.14% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Nordea Inv holds 0% or 1,701 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 1.29M shares. Brandywine Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,564 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt accumulated 1,325 shares. Cincinnati Insurance has 0.3% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 125,000 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 13,426 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Inc has 0.01% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Utd Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $101.19 million for 13.94 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

