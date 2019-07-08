Sivik Global Healthcare Increases Position in Smith & Nephew Plc Adr (SNN); Conagra Foods (CAG) Shareholder F&V Capital Management Upped Position by $3.20 Million

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc Adr (SNN) by 44.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 34,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 110,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 76,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Smith & Nephew Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $43.45. About 50,737 shares traded. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 17.74% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 27/03/2018 – Smith & Nephew Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Smith & Nephew announces full commercial release of JOURNEY™ Il XR Total Knee Arthroplasty; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Expects Trading Conditions to Return to More Normal Levels; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew replaces Bohuon as chief executive; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Appoints Namal Nawana CEO; 03/04/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 medical devices maker Smith & Nephew to end six-month search for CEO tomorrow by naming ex; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew 1Q Rev $1.2B; 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC – NAWANA WILL JOIN COMPANY AND BE APPOINTED TO BOARD AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ON 7 MAY 2018; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew 1Q Revenue Up 5%

F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 92.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 118,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 246,050 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83M, up from 127,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.2. About 291,271 shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW 27.1% TO $0.61; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Names Richard H. Lenny as Chairman; 20/03/2018 – Kathy Ireland Discusses Relationship with Level Brands in Video Presentation; 01/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Details Of 2018 Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Webcast; 09/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Awards Employee-Led Sustainability And Innovation Projects; 22/03/2018 – Conagra profit more than doubles on gain from tax reform; 20/04/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF $0.2125 PER SHARE; 11/04/2018 – USDA: Conagra Brands Inc. Recalls Salisbury Steak Products Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination; 17/05/2018 – Zoe CBD officially launches affiliate program; 05/03/2018 – FTC TO SEEK TEMPORARY ORDER ON JM SMUCKER, CONAGRA DEAL

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21M and $271.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $5.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lhc Group Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:BMRN).

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07 million and $175.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,960 shares to 89,413 shares, valued at $10.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,791 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Cap Ltd Company accumulated 555 shares. Buckingham Mgmt has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). The Japan-based Norinchukin Retail Bank The has invested 0.03% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Palisade Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 35,300 shares. 27,675 are held by Auxier Asset Management. Northern Tru owns 5.82 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 153,022 were reported by Wellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership. Amer Int Gp Inc holds 0.02% or 171,965 shares. Gradient Ltd Llc holds 1,229 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 0.05% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Tompkins Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 600 shares. Walleye Trading Llc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Ibm Retirement Fund owns 7,424 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. North Star holds 0.01% or 4,155 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Limited has 0.05% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. $48,096 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares were bought by Arora Anil. Shares for $299,865 were bought by GREGOR JOIE A on Tuesday, April 16.