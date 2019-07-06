Sivik Global Healthcare Increased Teva Pharm (TEVA) Holding; NESTLE SA CHAM ET VEVEY ORDINARY SHARES (NSRGF) Shorts Down By 50.96%

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased Teva Pharm (TEVA) stake by 16.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc acquired 30,000 shares as Teva Pharm (TEVA)’s stock declined 35.11%. The Sivik Global Healthcare Llc holds 215,000 shares with $3.37 million value, up from 185,000 last quarter. Teva Pharm now has $10.33B valuation. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.47. About 20.50M shares traded or 19.15% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 22/03/2018 – TEVA CANADA LIMITED SAYS HEALTH CANADA APPROVED ITS APPLICATION FOR (C)ACT METHYLPHENIDATE ER TABLETS; 20/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD TEVA.N : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $23; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – RAISING 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – VANDA SAYS IN LETTER, TEVA ALLEGES SOME PATENTS WILL NOT BE INFRINGED BY ITS USE OR SALE OF 20MG HETLIOZ – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 05/03/2018 – OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON FEB 27, CO AND ADAPT PHARMA OPERATIONS LIMITED RECEIVED NOTICE FROM TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA INC – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Correct: Teva Pharmaceutical 1Q EPS $1.03; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 28/03/2018 – Teva wins reversal of U.S. jury’s $235 mln GSK drug patent verdict; 02/04/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Rises For 2nd Wk, Aubagio Advances: MS

