Sivik Global Healthcare Increased Sage Therapeutics Cambrid Com Stk (SAGE) Stake by $1.37 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Oaktop Capital Management Ii LP Has Boosted Stake in Maxim Integrated Pro Com (MXIM) by $590,000 as Shares Declined

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Pro Com (MXIM) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The hedge fund held 727,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.51 million, up from 717,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Pro Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $59.59. About 1.27M shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 27/03/2018 – Maxim’s Ultra-Small Step-Down Converters Deliver the Industry’s Lowest Quiescent Current and Highest Peak Efficiency for Always-on Automotive Applications; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED 3Q NET REV. $649M, EST. $640.5M; 23/05/2018 – Maxim’s Compact Synchronous Buck Converters Provide Industry’s Lowest EMI Performance for Automotive Infotainment and ADAS Appl; 19/03/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC SLS.O : MAXIM GROUP RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/03/2018 – ROYALTY FLOW: MAXIM GROUP ADDED AS LEAD MANAGING SELLING AGENT; 06/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim for May. 7; 07/03/2018 – Virtusa at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 07/03/2018 – Payment Data Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 08/05/2018 – Maxim Power Corp. Provides Investor Update; 25/05/2018 – NUTANIX INC NTNX.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $71

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc Cambrid Com Stk (SAGE) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 17,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc Cambrid Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $159.79. About 274,964 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 06/03/2018 – Sen. Masto: Cortez Masto Calls on Secretary Zinke to Keep Sage-Grouse Protections in Place; 30/03/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Welcomes Jennifer Lopez as Community Relations Director of Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group PLC Sees Trading Below Views; 30/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC – PRIORITY REVIEW STATUS EXPECTED TO ACCELERATE REVIEW PERIOD; PDUFA DATE SET FOR DECEMBER 19, 2018 FOR BREXANOLONE IV; 30/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FDA NDA ACCEPTANCE FOR BREXANOLONE IV; 15/05/2018 – Five Leaders Across Sage Named CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel; 19/03/2018 – SAGE INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD – CHUI BING SUN RESIGNED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 09/05/2018 – Sage lntacct Named 2018 Top Rated Enterprise Resource Planning Solution by TrustRadius; 23/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Submits New Drug Application to U.S. FDA for Intravenous Brexanolone in the Treatment of Postpartum; 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – GROUP ORGANIC REVENUE INCREASED BY 6.3% (H1 17: 7.4%) FOR FIRST SIX MONTHS OF YEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold SAGE shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 54.87 million shares or 1.82% more from 53.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackenzie Financial Corp, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 8,494 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank invested in 11,143 shares. The Delaware-based Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 6 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Victory Capital has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Utd Services Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 7,728 shares. Us Bancshares De reported 1,122 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 51,012 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 121,997 shares. Voya reported 24,882 shares. Spark Investment Mngmt Lc reported 27,900 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has invested 0.01% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Sei Invs Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 62,679 shares.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21M and $413.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc Com Stk (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,500 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $7.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astrazeneca Plc Each Ads Representing 1/2 Ofan Ordinary Share (NYSE:AZN) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Health Services Inc Cl B (NYSE:UHS).

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp, which manages about $426.23 million and $465.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) by 241,843 shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $169.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold MXIM shares while 152 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 244.66 million shares or 2.41% less from 250.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 127,268 are held by Guggenheim Limited Liability Corporation. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.02% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Amp Capital Investors stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Cadence Capital Llc owns 9,652 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 0.01% or 24,057 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.09% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). 62,652 are held by Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) reported 0.04% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). United Svcs Automobile Association holds 1.08M shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt Co reported 15,882 shares. Rowland Invest Counsel Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).