Sivik Global Healthcare Increased Laboratory Amer Hldgs Com Stk (LH) Stake By $1.72 Million; Bluestein R H & Company Increased Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Position

Bluestein R H & Company increased Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) stake by 142.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bluestein R H & Company acquired 6,400 shares as Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR)’s stock rose 9.35%. The Bluestein R H & Company holds 10,900 shares with $1.39 million value, up from 4,500 last quarter. Cyberark Software Ltd now has $3.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.33% or $4.57 during the last trading session, reaching $100.88. About 1.01M shares traded or 22.20% up from the average. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com Stk (LH) stake by 40% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc acquired 10,000 shares as Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com Stk (LH)’s stock rose 3.95%. The Sivik Global Healthcare Llc holds 35,000 shares with $6.05 million value, up from 25,000 last quarter. Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com Stk now has $16.65B valuation. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $170.43. About 533,254 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LABCORP’S DIVESTITURE OF FOOD SOLUTIONS BUSINESS IS; 05/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and Files for Ticker Symbol Change with FINRA; 06/03/2018 – LABCORP – ON TRACK TO DELIVER $150 MLN IN CUMULATIVE NEW REVENUE FROM COVANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH 2018 – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – News On Airware Labs Corp. (AIRW) Now Under INLB; 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms Immunology & Immunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q NET REV. $2.85B, EST. $2.78B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nano Labs Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLE); 25/04/2018 – LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA BOOSTS VIEW FOR YEAR SALES GROWTH; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP LH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $11.30 TO $11.70

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) stake by 2,500 shares to 7,500 valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Wellcare Health Plans Inc Com Stk (NYSE:WCG) stake by 15,000 shares and now owns 20,000 shares. Illumina Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:ILMN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold LH shares while 224 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 85.95 million shares or 1.95% less from 87.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Daiwa Secs Gru accumulated 6,177 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank has invested 0% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Meeder Asset holds 0% or 189 shares. Vestor Cap Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Moreover, Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 0.02% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 357,735 shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Horizon Investments Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Utah Retirement Sys stated it has 18,620 shares. Jensen Investment Inc invested in 5,210 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Invesco Ltd accumulated 1.18 million shares. Gateway Advisers, a Ohio-based fund reported 4,287 shares. 9,410 are owned by Montgomery Investment Mngmt. Goldman Sachs holds 696,038 shares. Point72 Asset LP holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 529,264 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Laboratory Corp has $22000 highest and $16500 lowest target. $191.50’s average target is 12.36% above currents $170.43 stock price. Laboratory Corp had 12 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 8 with “Overweight”. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy” on Friday, June 21. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, May 1. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, May 2 with “Hold”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 1. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 23.

Bluestein R H & Company decreased Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC) stake by 186,491 shares to 8,601 valued at $1.18M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) stake by 94,138 shares and now owns 2.24M shares. Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) was reduced too.