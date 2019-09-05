Sivik Global Healthcare Increased By $665,000 Its Universal Health Services Cl B (UHS) Position; Ci Investments Has Boosted Its Bank Amer (BAC) Holding

Ci Investments Inc increased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 27.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ci Investments Inc acquired 1.12 million shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Ci Investments Inc holds 5.18 million shares with $142.98 million value, up from 4.06 million last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $255.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $27.49. About 40.82M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Evolent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Momenta Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 15/05/2018 – Now that the Supreme Court has ruled on sports betting, Bank of America has predicted several gaming-related companies that will benefit; 11/05/2018 – MyoKardia Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conferences; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 16/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Eight in 10 Atlanta Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2014 Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America Head of Global Capital Markets AJ Murphy Departing

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased Universal Health Services Inc Cl B (UHS) stake by 12.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc acquired 5,000 shares as Universal Health Services Inc Cl B (UHS)’s stock rose 20.93%. The Sivik Global Healthcare Llc holds 45,000 shares with $6.02M value, up from 40,000 last quarter. Universal Health Services Inc Cl B now has $12.94B valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $146.26. About 348,193 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS); 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $29.5000 lowest target. $34.90’s average target is 26.96% above currents $27.49 stock price. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wood upgraded the shares of BAC in report on Friday, July 26 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Market Perform”. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, April 17. Oppenheimer maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $40 target. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $29.5000 target in Tuesday, July 9 report. BMO Capital Markets upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $3700 target in Tuesday, June 18 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clean Yield, a Vermont-based fund reported 125 shares. Cleararc Capital owns 217,978 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of The West holds 324,739 shares. Menlo Advisors Llc reported 3.28% stake. Numerixs Invest Techs has invested 1.75% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Glenview Bancorp Dept accumulated 21,966 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Moreover, First Fincl Bank Of Hutchinson has 0.3% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Provise Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited Com accumulated 81,108 shares. Guggenheim Lc reported 1.19M shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 1.30 million shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Advisor Prtn Limited Liability has invested 0.91% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 1.04% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Benjamin F Edwards And Co has 0.16% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, a Sweden-based fund reported 459,052 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company Il reported 14,952 shares stake.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Raymond James Downgrade of BAC Stock Mostly Reflects the Known – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Big impairment charge at BofA – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Time to Get Real and Sell Bank of America Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Ci Investments Inc decreased Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 825,585 shares to 2.37 million valued at $127.65M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) stake by 1.15M shares and now owns 498,897 shares. Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) was reduced too.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:BMRN) stake by 10,000 shares to 45,000 valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lhc Group Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:LHCG) stake by 5,000 shares and now owns 35,000 shares. Qiagen N.V. Com Stk was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield holds 0% or 71 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company has 0% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Westpac owns 56,165 shares. Sei reported 9,939 shares. Omers Administration Corp reported 3,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 12,089 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 0.58% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 1.01 million shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd has 1,559 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 75,000 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Company holds 7,388 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Morgan Stanley accumulated 0.01% or 381,518 shares. Mackenzie holds 149,587 shares. Nordea Inv Ab invested in 0.3% or 1.07M shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 1,800 shares.

More notable recent Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Universal Health Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:UHS) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Universal Health Services, Inc. Names Matt Peterson Executive Vice President and President, Behavioral Health Division – PRNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Florida Prepares For Dorian Disaster – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Florida braces for Hurricane Dorian – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Universal Health (NYSE:UHS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Universal Health has $152 highest and $130 lowest target. $142.67’s average target is -2.45% below currents $146.26 stock price. Universal Health had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $14600 target in Wednesday, July 31 report.