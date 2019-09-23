Sivik Global Healthcare Has Raised Its Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Position by $926,465; Passport Capital Decreased Its Position in Cameco (Call) (CCJ) by $5.00 Million

Passport Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.46 million, down from 2.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.47. About 277,182 shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Bluebird Bio (BLUE) by 41.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 7,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.18M, up from 17,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $106.08. About 112,430 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 27/03/2018 – Karmanos Cancer Institute, first cancer center in Michigan to offer CAR-T Therapy for an aggressive type of non-Hodgkin Lymphoma; 13/03/2018 – GENSCRIPT BIO GETS CHINA FDA CLINICAL TRIALS OF LCAR-B38M CAR-T; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD TO RECEIVE MILESTONES AND ROYALTIES ON EX-U.S. SALES; 14/03/2018 – Cesca’s Device Subsidiary, ThermoGenesis, Expands into CAR-T Related Contract Development and Manufacturing (CDMO) Services; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS & PROFITS; 26/04/2018 – Poseida Therapeutics Presents Clinical Manufacturing Method for Durable, Persistent CAR-T Stem Cell Memory Therapies at World O; 21/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC BLUE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $209 FROM $152; 17/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present New Data from LentiGlobinTM Transfusion-Dependent β-Thalassemia and Severe Sickle Cell Disease Clinical Studies at Annual Congress of the European Hematology Association; 23/05/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO: FDA GRANTS BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION TO LENTI-D; 03/04/2018 – They built a game-changing cancer-killing therapy. Now they’re taking on a new kind of CAR-T therapy

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21M and $413.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc Com Stk (NYSE:MOH) by 15,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $5.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Health Services Inc Cl B (NYSE:UHS) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold BLUE shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 60.47 million shares or 0.32% more from 60.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clearbridge Ltd Co invested in 0% or 1,129 shares. 16 were reported by Next Financial Grp Inc Inc. 3,765 were reported by Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Corp. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 0% or 27,842 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.36% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) or 16,000 shares. Minnesota-based First Light Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.33% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). D E Shaw & Communication holds 0% or 4,812 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.08% or 13,579 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability reported 88 shares. Sg Americas Secs reported 0% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Company Of Vermont accumulated 253 shares or 0% of the stock. 810 were reported by Tower Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc). American Grp Inc Inc invested in 0% or 892 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Com reported 0.01% stake. Pnc Services Group holds 0% or 780 shares.

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $7.91 million for 118.38 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -166.67% EPS growth.

Passport Capital Llc, which manages about $4.54B and $175.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) by 956,200 shares to 3.00M shares, valued at $99.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.