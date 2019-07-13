Sivik Global Healthcare Has Raised Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) Stake By $584,000; NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) Sentiment Is 0.96

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 70 institutional investors increased or started new stock positions, while 73 sold and decreased their equity positions in NextEra Energy Partners. The institutional investors in our database now have: 45.42 million shares, up from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding NextEra Energy Partners in top ten stock positions decreased from 6 to 4 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 50 Increased: 45 New Position: 25.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) stake by 10.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc acquired 14,600 shares as Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN)'s stock rose 3.01%. The Sivik Global Healthcare Llc holds 150,000 shares with $6.07M value, up from 135,400 last quarter. Astrazeneca Plc Adr now has $102.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $40.21. About 3.22 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500.

Analysts await NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 70.63% or $1.01 from last year’s $1.43 per share. NEP’s profit will be $23.76 million for 29.82 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -210.53% EPS growth.

Beach Investment Management Llc. holds 10.09% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP for 120,283 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Inc Pa owns 1.32 million shares or 6.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. has 6.2% invested in the company for 149,920 shares. The California-based Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc has invested 4.37% in the stock. Energy Income Partners Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 5.40 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $50.1. About 118,101 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) has risen 5.56% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects. The company has market cap of $2.83 billion. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as in seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets in Texas. It has a 39.05 P/E ratio. It has a portfolio of approximately 2,926 megawatts of renewable energy projects.

Among 2 analysts covering AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AstraZeneca had 16 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co to “Outperform” on Monday, April 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 14.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased Lhc Group Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:LHCG) stake by 5,000 shares to 35,000 valued at $3.88 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) stake by 3,500 shares and now owns 10,000 shares. Qiagen N.V. Com Stk was reduced too.