Sivik Global Healthcare Has Lowered Its Sarepta Theraputics (SRPT) Position; Last Week U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA) Coverage

Among 6 analysts covering US Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. US Silica Holdings had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $23 target. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. Barclays Capital maintained U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by FBR Capital. Bank of America maintained it with “Sell” rating and $15 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. See U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) latest ratings:

12/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $14.0000 15.0000

22/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $19 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $15 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Sell New Target: $15 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $18 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $23 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $17 Maintain

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased Sarepta Theraputics Inc (SRPT) stake by 25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc sold 5,000 shares as Sarepta Theraputics Inc (SRPT)’s stock rose 28.76%. The Sivik Global Healthcare Llc holds 15,000 shares with $1.79 million value, down from 20,000 last quarter. Sarepta Theraputics Inc now has $10.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.16% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $142.98. About 692,737 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 21/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $64; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA – IF ALL DEVELOPMENT-RELATED MILESTONE PAYMENTS ARE MET, CO TO MAKE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $45 MLN OVER AN ABOUT TWO-YEAR EVALUATION PERIOD; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 07/05/2018 – Sarepta and Invitae Expand Partnership to Advance Clinical Research in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

The stock decreased 3.42% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $11.28. About 2.12M shares traded or 12.36% up from the average. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 48.51% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 03/04/2018 – FTC: 20180991: U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.; Golden Gate Capital Opportunity Fund, L.P; 23/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA BUYS EP MINERALS FOR $750M; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Sees 2Q Oil, Gas Volumes Up 10%-15%; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Completes Acquisition of EP Minerals; 23/03/2018 – U.S. Silica: Deal Provides Strong Margins With Meaningful Growth Opportunities; 23/03/2018 – EP MINERALS TO BE BOUGHT BY U.S. SILICA; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica 1Q Adj EPS 54c; 19/03/2018 – US Silica Sees Deal Closing by Month’s End; 24/04/2018 – US Silica 1Q EPS 39c; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC SLCA.N ESTIMATES TOTAL FRAC SAND DEMAND AT RUN RATE TODAY TO BE GREATER THAN 100 MILLION TONS PER YEAR – CONF CALL

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company has market cap of $829.98 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It currently has negative earnings. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased Humana Inc Com Stk (NYSE:HUM) stake by 10,000 shares to 30,000 valued at $7.98M in 2019Q1. It also upped Teva Pharm (NYSE:TEVA) stake by 30,000 shares and now owns 215,000 shares. Molina Healthcare Inc Com Stk (NYSE:MOH) was raised too.

Analysts await Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-1.08 EPS, down 63.64% or $0.42 from last year’s $-0.66 per share. After $-1.07 actual EPS reported by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.93% negative EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.43 million activity. Mahatme Sandesh also sold $9.43 million worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) on Thursday, February 7.