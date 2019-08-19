Sivik Global Healthcare Has Lowered Its Biomarin Pharmaceutical Com Stk (BMRN) Stake by $880,000; Anderson Hoagland & Co Maintains Position in Take (TTWO)

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc Com Stk (BMRN) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.77% . The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00M, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $76.87. About 307,506 shares traded. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 20.19% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN 1Q REV. $373.4M, EST. $348.7M; 21/03/2018 – BioMarin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – BioMarin Named To Forbes List Of America’s Best Mid-size Employers; 10/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Groupon and BioMarin; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical Expects Palynziq Will Be Available in U.S. by End of Jun; 22/05/2018 – BIOMARIN PROVIDES 2 YEARS OF CLINICAL DATA IN 6E13 VG/KG DOSE FROM ONGOING PHASE 1/2 STUDY IN VALOCTOCOGENE ROXAPARVOVEC GENE THERAPY FOR SEVERE HEMOPHILIA A AT WORLD FEDERATION OF HEMOPHILIA 2018…; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (P; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, BIOMARIN HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS TOTALING ABOUT $1.7 BLN; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN STILL SEES FY LOSS $115M TO $165M

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 84.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 9,840 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $916,000, up from 5,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $130.86. About 533,996 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 15/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Inc expected to post earnings of 63 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 05/03/2018 Take Two et al.: Games Trade Group Defends Against Claims of ‘Real-Life’ Violence — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net $62M-Net $74M; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP NET REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $2.50 BLN TO $2.60 BLN; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Appoints Paul Viera to Bd of Directors; 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Giant Food and Wizards District Gaming Announce Partnership; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY SHR $0.77, QTRLY NET REVENUE $450.3 MLN VS $571.6 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Board Size Increases to 7 Members From 6; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21 million and $271.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3,000 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $5.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baxter Intl Inc Com Stk (NYSE:BAX) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc Com Stk (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold BMRN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 223.01 million shares or 28.40% more from 173.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Corporation reported 14,601 shares stake. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 122,336 shares. 249,317 were reported by Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 1.36M shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Moreover, Kbc Grp Nv has 0.08% invested in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) for 103,101 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust holds 0% or 32,479 shares in its portfolio. Ls Invest Advsrs holds 0.01% or 1,090 shares. Moreover, Bancorporation has 0.01% invested in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) for 7,043 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) for 1,711 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda has invested 0.44% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Citigroup reported 0.01% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Jpmorgan Chase Communication invested in 850,430 shares. Goldman Sachs reported 0.06% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Mariner Ltd Liability Com holds 12,527 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

